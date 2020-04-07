Anthrax Vaccines Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Anthrax Vaccines Market by Vaccine Type (Live Vaccines, Cell free PA Vaccines), Distribution Channel, Application Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Distribution Channel, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026”

The global anthrax vaccines market is expected to grow from USD 432.7 Million in 2018 to USD 879.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019-2026.Rising instances of the diseases and growing need of personalized medicines are the two factors which may propel growth of the anthrax vaccines market.

The live vaccines segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period.

The vaccine type segment is classified as live vaccines and cell free PA vaccines. The live vaccines segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period. Live vaccine contains spores from attenuated strains of Bacillus anthracis that are used to treat anthrax disease.Anthrax is caused by a large bacterium and risk of inhalation infection is the main indication for anthrax vaccination. All animal vaccines are live vaccines, and their use requires a withholding period prior to slaughter for human consumption. This period may be stipulated on the label of the vaccine or in the accompanying leaflet, and varies from 3 to 6 weeks.Anthrax vaccines, being living organisms, are restricted to veterinary use in some countries, and in some jurisdictions they can only be used with the approval of the official veterinary service.

The hospital pharmacies segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 50. 90% in 2018.

The distribution channel segment is divided into segments such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment has dominated the market with the highest share of 50. 90% in 2018. The series of patients presenting at a hospital emergency department and anthrax vaccines mostly sold in hospital pharmacies has driven the hospital pharmacies segment market share.Anthrax vaccines are not contagious from person to person, however, standard hospital practices of hygiene are need to follow for the treatment that can be only given in the hospitals.

Animal use segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 61.50% in 2018.

Application segment includes human use and animal use. Animal use segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 61.50% in 2018. High proportion of anthrax vaccines are used for animal.Anthrax is primarily a disease of herbivores. A live un-encapsulated variant of B. anthracis and strain stern has been used in veterinary practice to protect livestock. People can get anthraxfrom contact with infected animals, wool, meat, orhides.In its most common form, anthrax is a skindisease that causes skin ulcers and usually fever andfatigue. Up to 20% of these cases are fatal ifuntreated. Hence this has increased the animal use segment growth.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The global anthrax vaccines market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the market with the highest share of42.30% in 2018.North America is dominating the market owing to government initiatives to prevent the spread of anthrax and the existence of many ongoing programs under organizations like HHS-CDC, BARDA, ASPR, NIAID, and the FDA which are stimulating the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of the global anthrax vaccines market include Emergent BioSolutions, Merial, Merck, Zoetis , Bayer Sanidad Animal, Colorado Serum, PharmAthene, Tiankang, Biogénesis-Bago, CAVAC, Rosenbusch, Agrovet, Vecol, CVCRI, IVPM, Prondil, CDV, Indian Immunologicals, Botswana Vaccine Institute, Ceva Santé Animale, Intervac, JOVAC, and among others. The companies are adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global anthrax vaccines market. For instance, in June 2019, Researchers from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Mysore and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) decided to develop a single vaccine which is effective against both the toxin and its spores so as to provide complete protection.

