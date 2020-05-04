anti-covid-detectives-are-coming:-who-are-the-contact-tracers

Phase two . Here we are. Since Monday, even if with still many doubts about what can be done and what not , life tries to start again move towards the new normal, if we can say so, even if it will be decidedly different from the previous one. What we understand at the moment, before they tell us otherwise, is that the safety rules must continue to be respected , therefore masks and safety distance , and that swabs and exams serological will be fundamental as well as tracking.

READ ALSO

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

And precisely in this regard here comes the “detective” who will hunt the Coronavirus : his name is contact tracer . Nothing technological. But something much older. Here it is that next to the App, many will also use another, much more “human” way of tracking positives . It will be “teams” capable of processing the list of contacts of a positive , to call them, to invite them to do the test and verify the procedure.

READ ALSO

Phase 2: practically nobody likes the Decree. All protests

READ ALSO

New decree, new self-certification: but since when?

The contact tracer in some countries such as China, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea is already a reality and already in operation. Now to speak about it, however, is added the French Prime Minister Philippe , who announced its use shortly, there is England where recruitment seems to have already started . Of course New York who would like to hire several thousand, San Francisco who has already started with about fifty volunteers, but the idea is to “hire” at least ten thousand, as well as are already active for example in Illinois and Massachusetts .

And Italy, fortunately, is not left behind. Apart from that in Veneto Andrea Crisanti's work was also based on this method, in the decree signed by Minister Speranza it speaks exactly of “number, type of professional figures and time / person dedicated in each territorial service to contact tracing”. Which suggests that the human contact tracer could be one of the elements of the plan.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, will we come out better? No, only less free and more frightened, poorer and less tolerant

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, Conte also talks about June 1st: but what will happen?

Obviously each country has “its rules of engagement” : there are those who work and will work using various technologies and who, instead, will personally investigate, monitoring and testing the possible contagions . Human tracking will still be work based on scientific parameters, but it will involve many people at work. Compared to the app you will certainly need more time , but will not be competing but will simply travel in parallel.