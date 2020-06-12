Anti Jamming Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2026

Global Anti-Jamming Market, By Receiver Type (Military & Government Grade; Commercial Transportation Grade); By Anti-Jamming Technique (Nulling Technique; Beam Steering Technique; Civilian Techniques); By Application (Flight Control; Surveillance & Reconnaissance; Position, Navigation & Timing; Targeting; Casualty Evacuation; Others); By End-User (Military; Civilian); By Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Anti-Jamming Market

The Global Anti-Jamming Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rising market value can be attributed to the demand of GPS technology in military and the rapid developments going on in the GPS infrastructure.

Market Definition: Global Anti-Jamming Market

Anti-Jamming technology protects the GPS from outside interference and any obstructions, these jammers amplify and strengthen the signals. This technology is revolutionizing very quickly, and is expected to be used majorly commercially. This technology reduces any effects of interferences or obstructions so that the GPS signals can be sent and received appropriately.

Market Drivers:

Increasing applications of GPS in military as well as commercially is expected to drive the market growth

Ongoing developments in the GPS infrastructure and the increasing issues of jamming with unmanned vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper substitutes to GPS is expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of older GPS options and their incompatibility with the modern technology is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Anti-Jamming Market

By Receiver Type Military & Government Grade Commercial Transportation Grade

By Anti-Jamming Technique Nulling Technique Beam Steering Technique Civilian Techniques

By Application Flight Control Surveillance & Reconnaissance Position, Navigation & Timing Targeting Casualty Evacuation Others

By End-User Military Airborne Ground Naval Unmanned Vehicles Civilian



Competitive Analysis: Global Anti-Jamming Market

The Global Anti-Jamming Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-jamming market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Anti-Jamming Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Anti-Jamming Market are UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Raytheon Company, Cobham plc, HEXAGON, Mayflower Communications, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.LTD., Harris Corporation, BAE Systems, u-blox, InfiniDome, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Thales Group, L3 Technologies Inc., Chemring Group PLC, navcours, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hertz Systems, and Forsberg Services Ltd.