World

Antonio Capitani's horoscope from March 25 to April 7

nj March 25, 2020
antonio-capitani's-horoscope-from-march-25-to-april-7

How will these two weeks go? The horoscope of Antonio Capitani who reads the stars for Vanity Fair .

In this period Antonio Capitani gives all signs the same advice: # Restateacasa . Then, of course, there are all the specificities: for the Aries , for example, says that: “you can make, quail and maybe even fornicate sesiete in pairs”, to the Bulls, on the other hand, he advises him «to recover the energies and to love you so much».

And the others? N in the gallery the detailed forecasts for everyone, sign by sign.

( Illustrations Chiara Dal Maso and Dewie Drofenga )

READ ALSO

Antonio Capitani's Horoscope, week by week

nj

Related Articles

tesla-house:-the-house-designed-around-the-cyberduck-pick-up
January 20, 2020
8

Tesla House: the house designed around the Cyberduck pick up

harry-and-meghan-towards-new-life:-the-“political-turning-point”-could-be-in-this-photo
March 11, 2020
6

Harry and Meghan towards new life: the “political turning point” could be in this photo

kate-middleton-in-master-version,-george-and-charlotte-study-online
March 19, 2020
3

Kate Middleton in master version, George and Charlotte study online

«royal-secrets»:-the-new-podcast-dedicated-to-the-english-royal-family.-meghan-markle-–-first-part
January 22, 2020
4

«Royal Secrets»: the new podcast dedicated to the English royal family. Meghan Markle – first part

Close