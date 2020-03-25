antonio-capitani's-horoscope-from-march-25-to-april-7

How will these two weeks go? The horoscope of Antonio Capitani who reads the stars for Vanity Fair .

In this period Antonio Capitani gives all signs the same advice: # Restateacasa . Then, of course, there are all the specificities: for the Aries , for example, says that: “you can make, quail and maybe even fornicate sesiete in pairs”, to the Bulls, on the other hand, he advises him «to recover the energies and to love you so much».

And the others? N in the gallery the detailed forecasts for everyone, sign by sign.

( Illustrations Chiara Dal Maso and Dewie Drofenga )

