antonio-cerasa-(cnr):-«the-meetings-of-the-future?-our-holograms-will-do-them-»

«There will be holograms everywhere: in every video call, in every webinar, in every distance lesson». According to Antonio Cerasa, neuroscientist of the CNR Institute for Biomedical Research and Innovation, “in the not too distant future, our three-dimensional images will participate in virtual conversations and meetings”.

“This will have enormous advantages,” explains the scientist. «In fact, holography will not only give us the illusion of presence despite the kilometers away – something that platforms like Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype, FaceTime already manage to do – but will allow us to represent our physical figure , through its three dimensions, and to have a more human, more relaxing, more exciting, and therefore more effective interaction with our audience “.

In practice, Cerasa clarifies, “through the holograms we will mimic our social relationships, we will make the conversations similar to the real ones, we will enrich the meaning of our words, we will also add facial expressions, gestures, expressiveness to our voice ». All these elements “which will be fake but not false”, and which “will work on emotional and sensory involvement “, adds the scientist, “will be important not only because they will make (more) our experience is fascinating, but also because through this fascination they will be able to capture our attention and reduce the risk of boring and boring us “.

The «Zoom fatigue» grips us

Today, the scientist points out, it is very difficult to stay focused by looking and listening only to the flat images that seem to hang on our two-dimensional screens. «Observing and listening to talking heads – talking heads – does not move us. For this reason, as the hours go by, the temptation to give in to distractions increases, “explains Cerasa. “If instead we have to resist at all costs, our brain engages in a tough fight, and in the end we get upset”.

And in fact, there are many people who say they are completely exhausted and exhausted by the new routine imposed by webinars and video calls. So many that various scientists and scholars have had to coin a new term to describe this sensation: “ Zoom fatigue “, they called it. It literally means “Zoom fatigue”, but it also applies to video calls made with any interface.

More distracted than a goldfish

The difficulty of staying focused, however, is not (only) a side effect of the Covid pandemic – 19. A Microsoft 2015 study calculated that our attention threshold went from twelve seconds (in 2000) at eight seconds: in practice, we are more distracted than a goldfish, which is capable of concentrating for nine seconds.

“Only today,” explains Cerasa, “our already precarious ability to stay focused is compounded by the continuous bombardment of notifications that come from all electronic devices. These interferences make it even more difficult to carry out some work that requires long periods of sustained attention “.

Useless to work 4 hours in a row

For this reason, the scientist clarifies “from a neurophysiological point of view, it is completely useless, if not even counterproductive, to try to stay focused for too many hours consecutively: not only because our brain does not make it, but also because when the attention span decreases due to fatigue we are more likely to make mistakes “.

What sense does it make, Cerasa asks, to stand still and stare at a screen (or a sheet of paper or a machine) if we cannot stay focused and attentive? “Maybe it would be better if we learned to parcel the work, as well as the meetings and online conversations: we work better, that is, we are more productive, more effective, more brilliant, if we commit ourselves to small intervals on some specific” tasks “». Cerasa explains it well in his book Expert Brain (FrancoAngeli), dedicated to those individuals who have developed a particular skill and excel in it, al point that their brain was shaped accordingly (including jugglers, musicians, chess players and chefs).

If we are concentrated our eyelashes say it

Everything nice. But, especially in Italy, there are still several employers who feel a strong need to monitor their employees and collaborators. How to do then? “If an employer wanted to measure an employee's degree of attention, he could install cameras that measure eye movements (saccades),” says Cerasa. “When we are focused, or are making a cognitive effort, our eyes move in a completely different way than when we are distracted or sleepy. It wouldn't surprise me if someone was already doing it. ” Of course, he adds, “it may seem disturbing, but this data could be useful to understand what is the optimal duration of video calls, meetings and it could also be useful to make the lessons provided by distance learning more effective”. They know this well at the University of Milan Bicocca, where a team of researchers from the Departments of Psychology, Computer Science and Education Sciences, coordinated by Roberta Daini, is studying the relationship between the ability to maintain attention over time and the characteristics of distance lessons and part of the project will concern the recording of eye movements.

The road, however, is still long

However, before seeing holograms everywhere, we will have to wait a little longer. There is an element that slows down its massive spread: at the moment the costs are still quite high. “But the evolution of technology (especially the speed of data transmission) and digital content could favor their diffusion, at home and at work.” The road is on: today there are already many projects that have required the use of holograms: from corporate events to political conventions, from book and film presentations, to lectures at universities, to haute couture fashion shows.

