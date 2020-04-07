aperol-and-rockin'1000,-together-(to-the-sound-of-music)-in-favor-of-the-civil-protection

“A music can do” is not only the title of a famous song by Max Gazzè, but the real testimony of how much, the union expressed in notes can give precious results. Precisely those generated by the operation Together We Can, the project launched by Aperol and Rockin '1000 to actively support Civil Protection in this moment of national emergency.

The collaboration between the two allowed us to create a huge band consisting of 1200 musicians who, virtually united, each from their own home, sang and played the famous text by Max Gazzè.

The result is an exciting choral video that contains all the audio and video contributions made by the musicians who answered the call to launch together a fundraiser for Civil Protection.

Participation in Together We Can has been open to all, recording well 1215 audio-video contributions . The living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms of the participants are the backdrop, divided into 450 guitarists , 273 singers, 186 bass players, 162 drummers, 60 keyboard players, 53 saxophonists, 20 trumpets and 11 trombones come from all different geographical areas: Italy, France, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Argentina, England and Tunisia. For each participant Aperol and Rockin '1000 they donated 50 € and, once you reach quota 1. 000, Aperol doubled the donation. Thanks to the initiative, they have already been collected 100. 000 euros in favor of Civil Protection , to which you can continue to contribute. To participate in the donation:

BIC: BCITITMM

IBAN: IT 84 Z 0306905020100000066387

Headed to Civil Protection

Reason: Together We Can