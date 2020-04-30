World

Aperol: «Together We Can Dance» with Luca Tommassini

nj April 30, 2020
Aperol: «Together We Can Dance» with Luca Tommassini

Ready to dance following the choreography of the famous dancer? For each video received Aperol will donate 100 euros, until reaching 100.000 EUR , to the #NoiConGliInfermieri solidarity fund

After the success of the campaign (to the sound of music) of Together We Can , Aperol does not stop and gives life to a new solidarity initiative. This time dance step.

The new project, entitled Together We Can Dance, aims in fact to involve people in a great virtual dance choreography on the notes of the piece «Coincidance». Made in collaboration with the dancer, choreographer and conductor internationally renowned artist Luca Tommassini , the initiative aims to concretely support the solidarity fund # NoiConGliInfermieri implemented by Fnopi, Federation National Orders of Nursing Professions, to support all nurses – together with their families – personally engaged in the COVID emergency – 19.

Aimed not only at professionals, but also at simple dance enthusiasts, the choreography created by Luca Tommassini can be easily replicated from home , in full version or by choosing the steps that best represent us: by dancing each from your own home and recording yourself in a video, it will be possible to give concrete support to the emergency in progress . In fact, for each video received, Aperol will donate 100 euros, until it reaches 100. 000 euro. Further donations can be made on the campaign website # NoiConGliInfermieri .

To participate in the choreography, starting from May 2nd simply connect to the site , replicate the steps designed and shown by Luca Tommassini, make and upload your video by 6 May. The result will be a great virtual choreography with the performances received.

