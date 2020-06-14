appearances-are-sought-for-the-second-season-of-«summertime»,-the-casting-takes-place-online

«Regularly paid work commitment of one or more days according to availability». Appearances are sought for Summertime , the second season . In particular, we look for “people aged between 18 and 70 years, and people who can play roles of children aged between 1 and 12 years. Filming is scheduled between July and October 2020 “.

To participate in the casting , which it will be online, you need to go to the Cast-in-BO Facebook page, download the selection form and fill it out. The completed form must then be sent to summertimecomparse@gmail.com attaching three recent photos: a close-up, a half-length portrait and a full figure. After sending the material, to make everything valid, it takes a special signed release (in the case of minors, the release must be signed by the subjects exercising parental responsibility) which will be requested at a later time.

Cattleya is committed to respecting diversity: «For any role, any candidate will be considered regardless of disability, race, age, color, nationality of origin, ethnic origin or other elements that may be considered discriminatory by law “.

