Appearances are sought for the second season of «Summertime», the casting takes place online

nj June 14, 2020
Si cercano comparse per la seconda stagione di «Summertime», il casting si svolge online

In particular, we look for “people aged between 18 and 70 years, and people who can play roles of children aged between 1 and 12 years”

«Regularly paid work commitment of one or more days according to availability». Appearances are sought for Summertime , the second season . In particular, we look for “people aged between 18 and 70 years, and people who can play roles of children aged between 1 and 12 years. Filming is scheduled between July and October 2020 “.

To participate in the casting , which it will be online, you need to go to the Cast-in-BO Facebook page, download the selection form and fill it out. The completed form must then be sent to summertimecomparse@gmail.com attaching three recent photos: a close-up, a half-length portrait and a full figure. After sending the material, to make everything valid, it takes a special signed release (in the case of minors, the release must be signed by the subjects exercising parental responsibility) which will be requested at a later time.

Cattleya is committed to respecting diversity: «For any role, any candidate will be considered regardless of disability, race, age, color, nationality of origin, ethnic origin or other elements that may be considered discriminatory by law “.

