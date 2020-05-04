apple,-here-is-the-new-13-inch-macbook-pro

Other announcement of Apple after that on the iPhone SE 2020. Cupertino updates the MacBook Pro from 13 inches equipping it with the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the storage space in all configurations and mounting 10th generation quad-core Intel processors with graphics performance up to 80% faster. Without forgetting the 16 GB of Ram a 3733 MHz standard on some versions, which can be increased to 32.

The display is as always a Retina (500 nits, 4 million pixels, True Tone technology), there is no lack of Touch Bar and Touch ID and storage starts precisely from 256 GB to go up to 1 TB . If desired, it can also be configured with a 4 TB solid state drive . The keyboard, on the other hand, is the same introduced before on the 16 inch version and arrived last March on Air: the keys sport a redesigned scissor mechanism, with an excursion of one millimeter, to increase comfort.

«Ideal for university students, developers and creatives , MacBook Pro 13 inches offers powerful performance, a spectacular display Retina is a battery that lasts all day in our most portable notebook pro. Today we added the Magic Keyboard, doubled the standard storage space and improved the performance, to offer an even better product to our customers – explained Tom Boger , Apple's Senior Director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing – with these updates, now our entire line of laptops has the Magic Keyboard, the most comfortable keyboard ever seen on a Mac notebook, twice the standard storage space and even greater performance “.

The processors, we said. In the top of the range model are the i5 of the tenth generation with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz (but only with i7 processor for which they are needed 250 extra euros). It means that, in the top-of-the-range version, anyone moving from previous MacBooks with dual-core chips will enjoy performance up to 2.8 times higher. For the others, with less space and less Ram, these are the eighth generation ones. Same music in the graphics, with the integrated card Intel Iris Plus Graphics , which pushes to the I increase the performance of the 80%, fundamental step change for features such as video editing in 4K, rendering and games. Not a little factor, the new card allows you to connect a 6K resolution Xdr Pro Display. The addition of Ram, seen earlier, also promises to improve the retouching 50% in gigapixels on Photoshop.

Aluminum unibody shell (colors: gray sidereal and silver), the new MacBook Pro weighs less than 1.4 kilos, guarantees up to 10 hours of autonomy , mounts stereo speakers, the already mentioned Touch ID for login and secure purchases and a large trackpad also good for Multi-Touch navigation. As for security, there is the T2 Security , the second generation of the designed processor from the Apple that controls the software installed at startup and encrypts all the data stored on the hard disk. The operating system is obviously macOS Catalina , the latest version that tightens even more the experience between the laptop and the other gadgets of the Apple world with the functions in continuity, transfer of documents or expansion of the workspace with Sidecar.

MacBook Pro 13 inches yes you can order today in the Apple Store app and on apple.com at 1. 529 EUR. Less for Education customers. It will be available in some authorized stores and retailers later this weekend. As always, we tried to configure the best performing version , starting from the one from 2. 229 euro: opting for an i7 processor, 32 GB of memory instead of the 16 expected and a 4 TB hard drive you get to the account of 4. 479 EUR.

