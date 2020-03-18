apple,-here-is-the-new-macbook-air-and-the-new-ipad-pro

Double news in March, as per tradition, for Apple . The new MacBook Air and the new iPad Pro always come in two formats from 11 is 12, 9 inches. A soft launch, as befits also the period, accompanied only by a couple of delicious videos regarding the tablet.

Let's start from the laptop, in fact one of the most popular models in the world with its Retina display from 13 inches. Here comes the new Magic Keyboard borrowed from the MacBook Pro by 16 inches that with its redesigned mechanisms and the excursion of 1 mm definitively retires the old and problematic Butterfly.

There is always the Touch ID for secure online purchases and login, a large trackpad and a battery that guarantees daily life. Not only that: there is double the storage space (256 GB in the basic configuration, you can go up at 2 TB) at a price similar to that of an iPhone 11 Pro Max. CPU faster than double, graphics performance more snappy than 80%.

Recycled aluminum unibody shell, the basic model, which costs 1. 229 euro , it is equipped with a 1.1 GHz dual-core i3 Intel Core processor . Less powerful than the previous basic model but cheaper. Just get the extra 50 euros to get a quad-core i5 of 1 , 1 GH z. Instead, you need 130 to get to the processor more performance, a i7 1.2 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 3.8 GHz. On the graphic side there is instead the Gpu Intel Iris Plus which doubles the performance of 3D processing. It will make itself heard in games and editing.

Among the other features the Ram memory that starts from 8 GB (you need 250 euros more to get to 16), the three microphones in arrays for clearer video calls on FaceTime and not only that, the two Thunderbolt 3 ports, the mini-jack audio, the support of an external monitor up to 6K and improved speakers. As usual, there is a chip – T2 Security – dedicated to security and privacy: for example, it verifies that the software loaded at system startup has not been tampered with and provides real-time encryption of all data stored on the SSD. Three colors available: gold, silver and space gray . The support for the Wi-Fi 6 standard is missing. The laptop obviously runs with macOS Catalina , the latest version of the operating system that guarantees maximum continuity with the other Apple products.

Since the stores are closed, the only way to make sure of it is pre-order it online on the Apple website , with delivery expected from 7th to 16 April.

The other novelty of this strange spring is the new iPad Pro . Which is enhanced by a Magic Keyboard with free inclination , on which to lock the tablet, with backlit keys and trackpad. In short, the Cupertino tablet is increasingly transformed into an absolute and extremely comfortable productivity tool . Double the Liquid Retina display from 11 or 12, 9 inches with ProMotion technology which automatically adjusts the refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

In the heart is the chip A 12 Z Bionic with 8-core GPU which makes it more powerful and faster than most laptops around. The juiciest novelty is the LiDAR scanner which offers advanced functions of depth detection (i.e. measures the distance from surrounding objects up to 5 meters by taking a photon level and speed reading in the order of nanoseconds). Obviously if cameras are added to the scanner (there are two: one from 12 Mpixel with wide angle and one from 10 with ultra wide angle and 2x zoom ), professional standard audio systems (five microphones and four speakers that adjust themselves) and motion sensors you get an ideal device for multimedia use and especially reality increased .

Among other specifications, the improved thermal architecture, a battery that goes up to 10 hours , work on Wi-Fi connectivity, now faster, while Lte technology is now faster than Gigabit % and with support for even more bands. As for memory, we start from 128 GB to go up to 256 GB, 512 GB or 1TB.

iPadOS 13. 4 , new version of the operating system dedicated to the home tablet arriving on 24 March, allows the support (specially redesigned) of the trackpad on the iPad , in fact by modifying in depth the way of interacting with your device. An example? When you move your finger on the trackpad surface, the pointer changes to highlight the interface elements.

The iPad Pro in silver and space gray can be pre-ordered on apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 30 Countries and territories to arrive next week. The model from 11 inches starts from 899 euro for the Wi-Fi version and 1. 069 for Wi-Fi + Cellular. The one with the largest panel from 1. 119 euro for the Wi- Fi and 1. 289 for Wi-Fi + Cellular.

For the Magic Keyboard we will have to wait for May: it will cost 339 euro (model from 11 ″) or 399 (model from 12, 9 ″), with layout for over 30 languages ​​including Simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish. The second generation Apple Pencil for iPad Pro is on sale in 135 euro. Finally the new Smart Keyboard Folio for the new model is available in space black at 199 euro (from 11″) and from 12, 9 “).

