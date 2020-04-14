appointments-on-zoom,-skipe-&-amp;-co:-7-easy-and-professional-hairstyles

Motivation, being positive, having experience, knowing how to make a team. All winning cards to be revealed during an interview or a meeting with the office , obviously in a video call given the Coronavirus emergency that forces the lockdown. The aspect is also not to be underestimated. Of course, the suit makes the monk, so a nice shirt, a jacket, a right but not too whimsical accessory certainly do their part. Even a natural but well-groomed and relaxed face will make the working chat much more sunny.

And then there is the real business card, the one that tells, even unconsciously, who we are: the hair. Are they clean and bright? Do they seem well-groomed and soft to the touch? For some it will sound like frivolity but, we assure you, that most employers also look at this detail of beauty, especially in some business areas. We therefore asked the expert, Marina Marcuccetti, owner of the Cotril Salon in Forte dei Marmi : seven hairstyles to be made at home for an online interview or conference call, in based on the type of work. They are all easy to carry out but with great impact and in line with the trends spring / summer 2020 who walked on the international catwalks.

FOR A FASHION FIELD INTERVIEW

«You shouldn't leave anything to chance, not even your hair. I would opt for the faster, flat waves, to be made with the help of the straightener: the hair must be perfectly dry, well combed and without knots. Take the first lock, push upwards to form a curve. With the styler, start tapping on the session and then form another curve in the opposite direction to the first, as if you wanted to create “S”. Once all the strands are plated, shape them with a wide-toothed comb. To give more texture, the ideal is a spray of salt spray “.

FOR THE BANK AND FINANCE AREA

“I would focus on a professional image, to give a reassuring and, at the same time, serious idea. The perfect look is a timeless classic: straight hair, loose on the shoulders, with a central line. It may seem simple and trivial, however, to achieve it well you need a precise technique: pre-drying is essential to obtain a perfect smooth and the secret is a good thermal protector, to shield the hair from the heat of the plate and hairdryer leaving it shiny and protected from the frizz and dehydration. After vaporizing, place the hairdryer on top with the heat flow directed downwards. When the hair is almost dry, proceed with the brush styling. As a final touch, give a second pass with the plate to make the smooth even more lasting “.

FOR THE ADMINISTRATIVE SECTOR

«I would choose a look that can convey precision and seriousness. Like the banana crop, elegant and simple. After brushing all the hair well back, pull it to one side and pick it up making sure that it is all well pulled. At this point, roll the hair around the left hand, using the right hand and then pull the hand out and secure the hair roll with the bobby pins. Finally fix the hairstyle with a light lacquer, which can be easily removed with a brush stroke “.

FOR ART AND DEISIGN

«Here, you can choose an easier and more casual look, almost whimsical. What better than a soft side braid? To achieve it, collect the hair on one side of your choice and divide it into three sections. At this point, start to weave them by grabbing the outer strands and passing them one after the other over the central one. Once the braid is finished, secure it with a small elastic band and open it slightly with your hands, to make it even softer and more voluminous and to let out some baby hair. We can also leave small strands free on the face, to give a more romantic allure to the hairstyle “.

FOR THE MARKETING WORLD

“In this field, continuous updating, self-confidence and image are very important. I would opt for a low bun, always chic and trendy. Making it is very simple, just tie the hair into a low ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. With a comb, slightly cotton the hair under the ponytail, then twist it around the elastic and secure it with bobby pins. You can also opt for a pulled crop or choose its softer and messy version “.

FOR THE HUMAN RESOURCES BRANCH

«A natural and reassuring look, like the beach waves, voluminous and wavy, with a beach effect, are the best. Before proceeding with drying, spray a salt spray to give body and movement to the waves. If you are not familiar with iron, you can make them with the torchon technique. Start with damp hair and divide it into many sections to roll up on itself starting from the base. Secure the torchons with pins and proceed with drying. With dry hair, remove the bobby pins, untie the torchons and comb them with your hands upside down “.

FOR THE LAW FIRM

«It requires self-confidence, seriousness but also to transmit trust to others. I really like the idea of ​​a high pony tail. Start with a slight cotton on the front, in order to emphasize it and highlight it. Help yourself with a comb and then fix the frontal section with a hairpin to be removed at the end of the styling. At this point, proceed with the creation of the ponytail, hiding the elastic with a rolled lock and fixed with a bobby pin. The lengths can be made more wavy, by passing the iron over a few strands or leaving them natural “.

