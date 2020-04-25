april-25,-carla-nespolo:-«let's-not-stop-talking-about-the-resistance»

“Resistance, as the word itself says, is to oppose the lack of freedom, violence, the lack of social justice”. Carla Federica Nespolo , president of the National Association of Partisans of Italy , the Resistance lived from a very young age, she was only two years old. But he remembers it in the words of his anti-fascist family. In the tales of his uncle, partisan commander. In the memories of her grandmother “who had never wanted to join the fascist party and every time the Duce came to Genoa, where she lived, they put her in prison.

Despite being a widow with three young children. Of this memory it is important that there is a story “.

From that 25 April 1945, symbolically chosen as the day of the Liberation of all Italy from the fascist Nazi opposition, seventy-five years have passed. This is the first one where you cannot go out to sing and celebrate that historic moment. The first year in which the Liberation Square will be completely virtual. «We must make the heart and memories work. We never forget that the 25 April 1945 is a party national“.

If you think of the Resistance which image comes to your mind?

“I think of the struggle that the partisans fought in the mountains and hills, in the cities. I am also thinking of the contribution of many unarmed people: first of all the women who supported the liberation struggle a lot, for example by relaying. They carried weapons, commands, orders, suggestions. I think of the peasants who hid partisans in the countryside, fed them, dressed them. I think of the workers who defended the factories, went on strikes. I think of the parish priests who were close to their communities, of the doctors who secretly treated the wounded, I think of the military internees. The resistance has had many faces but all popular “.

Why do you think many young people are fascinated by right-wing extremism?

«It is important that there is memory in families and in schools to continue to tell. If these kids knew what a concentration camp really was, they wouldn't be so fascinated by certain ideologies. Today in a complex society like ours, racism has risen, which is the basis of all fascism, but I am confident that these people are a minority “.

What can we do to stem this situation?

“We Democrats must make an effort to tell the story as it was and ask these kids if they would really like to live in Hitler's time, when a girl was cut off her head just because she distributed anti-fascist leaflets.”

Today there are those who approach the word Resistance to the battle against coronavirus.

“I wouldn't do this parallelism, in those years there was a government with a terrible army, there was Nazism. Today there is an unknown and invisible enemy, equally terrible but which we must fight with the weapons of science and knowledge. I see another parallelism “.

Which?

“In extreme moments, how was the war and how is the pandemic for us today, we must somehow bring out the best part of our humanity, I hope that when it is all gone, there will be more solidarity between people and greater respect for the environment. A more natural, clean and transparent world is also freer. We give up the superfluous and look at the quality of life, air, water, relationships between people. I hope we can learn from this moment and become better “.

What will his 25 April be like?

«With Anpi we will be live on social networks with various interventions and at 15 we will sing Bella Ciao from our balcony and I hope that many songs come out of all the windows of resistance, as well as many videos. We need to combine technology and the new forms of communication we have with memory. And keep it. “

25 April: women's resistance

Letters on fascism of yesterday and today, how to tell our story to the boys