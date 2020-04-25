april-25th,-cinema-at-the-window-and-marathons:-the-big-virtual-party

A square as big as the whole world. The one that on the web will celebrate the day of 25 April . “An invasion of memory”, defines the National Association of Partisans of Italy, which will transform the Liberation Day into a virtual party in which you can take part in any country. Staying at home, because we are in lockdown and the coronavirus forces us to a new definition of ourselves and our habits.

But the desire to be there and to be free is strong and has given rise to many initiatives that throughout Italy, from North to South, will celebrate the Liberation.

In Rome and Bologna the Resistance will take place at the window, in one of the most powerful ways: by projecting film images from the window onto the building opposite. It's called # Resistant Windows , the spontaneous festival born within the initiative #Cinema da Casa launched by Alice in the City , «with the idea of ​​sharing through the images that we love most of our emotions, with all those who were closed inside the house “, explains the director of the festival Fabia Bettini .

“It is a symbolic act: opening the window and projecting to keep the cinema alive , hoping that we can return to theaters soon”. And it is a cry of resistance from the entire entertainment sector. «Projecting is our way of screaming out loud that cinema is alive», continues Fabia Bettini. “And that through cinema important signals can also be given of democracy, freedom and fundamental objectives for what will be our reconstruction”.

In Bologna the main screen of Resistant Windows will be managed by Cineteca di Bologna and Teatro Comunale , which will project for the occasion on Piazza Verdi the documentary by Paolo Soglia and Lorenzo K. Stanzani, The Forgotten Front , a research work for over a year who managed to put together the images and tales of the Felsinea Resistance.

The virtual square on 25 April is animated by many events in which it will be possible to take part. Starting from the program Milan is Memory , the platform of events on the memory of the Municipality. From Friday 24 April the exhibition will be virtually visitable at www.milanolibera.it Stories, images and voices of the Resistance : historical photographs of the Parri Institute and images of works of art by young artists of the time from the collection of the art critic Mario De Micheli and from the historical and artistic heritage of the ANPI.

Following the hashtag #iorestolibero you can follow the online event linked to the appeal launched by Carlo Petrini, Liliana Segre and Renzo Piano, and also signed by the Mayor Giuseppe Sala, #iorestolibero, linked to a fundraiser for Caritas and Red Cross.

Giangiacomo Feltrinelli Foundation will instead propose a series of readings and speeches by voices from the world of culture, politics, work, live on the publisher's Facebook page, starting from 9. 30 of 25 April, “to reflect on the sense that the 75 th anniversary of the day of Liberation can have today in terms of reconstruction, to imagine the restart “.

Roberto Saviano, Elio Germano, Valerio Mastandrea, Pif, Serena Dandini, Cathy La Torre, Igiaba Sciego are just some of the artists and professionals who will take part in the marathon in streaming organized from Tlon, Plan B and Visionary Days with which to celebrate April 25. Each of them will “adopt” an article of the Constitution and become its narrator.

Finally, the campaign # iorestoacasa, promoted by Mibact, celebrates the Liberation Day with a special that will be online already on Friday 24 on the website of the Communication Festival. A unique opportunity to relive Umberto Eco's masterful speech at Columbia University on 25 April 1995, listen to the original text of “To arms, or meek!” the following year and finally get to the version of Bella Ciao by accordionist Gianni Coscia.

