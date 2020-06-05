archie-grows-well-in-los-angeles,-between-first-words-and-hide-and-seek

A year just celebrated (last May 6) Archie Harrison, firstborn of Meghan Markle and Harry of England , already has a charity that remembers his name, Archwell, and some initiatives where he was involved by his parents, like the last of the Duchess, who has just renewed his collaboration with the Mayhew kennel also on behalf of his son, but the last royal baby of the Windsor house is taken from something else. Like all children of his age, he is in a phase of discovery, struggling with the first words.

“Says dad, mom, book and dog,” said a source close to Sussex home to the magazine US Weekly , also revealing the child's favorite games, hide and seek and colored bricks. «He is a very strong and super intelligent child», it was known of him at the end 2019, «He can sit without any support, roll and is learning to crawl. He can't speak yet but he's trying! ” The insider at the time predicted that the boy's first word would be dad. The reason? “As Harry enters the room Archie gets so excited, he stretches out his arms as if to say,” Take me in your arms. ” It can be said that Archie will become a sociable person, he is happier when he is among people “.

We also know that he rarely cries and that he has a strong curiosity about everything around him. Life is currently in Los Angeles since the parents decided to stop being active members of the royal family, but relations with London have not been interrupted at all, indeed, in the last few weeks there would have been an important rapprochement, especially between Harry and William, no longer divided as in the past. William, always reports US Weekly , he would be very worried about his brother and his family, so much so that he would have advised him to return to London, for greater security.

To protect the family, a team of almost 8 thousand euros a day, just hired, which gives Harry and Meghan a certain peace of mind on the privacy front. In short, there would be no step back in the dukes' plans, at least for the moment, even if this does not exclude a return to the United Kingdom for the summer, especially to make Elizabeth II happy, who would be looking forward to to embrace the great-grandchild, in which the sovereign sees much of Harry as a child.

During a call via Zoom made last 21 April, on the occasion of his 94 birthday, His Majesty would have been very impressed by Archie's resemblance to Carlo's second son. Same red hair and same slightly naughty expressions, while the eyes are mother's. Harry and Meghan will certainly not deny Elizabeth the joy of seeing him again. There appears to be an invitation (already accepted) to Balmoral.

