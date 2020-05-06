archie-harrison-is-one-year-old:-the-new-video-(with-mom-meghan)-to-celebrate-it

On May 6 2019, after a frantic chase of rumors and indiscretions of all kinds, Harry and Meghan announced the birth of the firstborn: Archie Harrison, as it would turn out two days later, on the occasion of the presentation at Queen Elizabeth and the press. On the occasion of their first birthday, the Dukes of Sussex released a video of their son through Save The Children's Instagram account Save With Stories, which supports children in this moment of difficulty linked to the Covid emergency – 19.

I The little Archie is filmed with mom Meghan who reads a book to him, Duck Rabbit, while in the background he hears himself laugh Harry.

Browse gallery

And if cousin Charlotte is a photocopy of dad William baby, he is definitely a nice mix between mom and dad, even if he continues to remember Harry very much (in our gallery all the photos in comparison). Even the hair is as light as dad's, from which he inherited the expressions, and the cut of the eyes is a little elongated. It was not obvious that a photo would arrive, considering that after the break with the royal family and the veto of Her Majesty to use the word “Royal” for marketing activities not connected to the Windsor house, both the Instagram Sussex Royal page and the couple's website he has been standing for months, but in the end the dukes opted for a video to support the activities of Save The Children.

View this post on Instagram “Duck! Rabbit! ” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best — and also — with educational toys , books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $ 10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website — link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum — together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on May 6, 2020 at 4: 11 am PDT

Last time, Archie we had seen him on New Year's Eve, when the Sussex family had released a photo that portrayed the little boy in his father's lap, in Vancouver, where the family she was temporarily transferred before the final step towards California, but Archie had also been the undisputed protagonist of Harry and Meghan's Christmas card, in the foreground with the little face in front of the lens.

The new photo could also have a strategic meaning. After the noise caused by the announcement of the couple's autobiography, Finding Freedom , (In search of freedom) the popularity of Harry and Meghan is no longer that of once, and aside from the beneficial commitments, in which they are always at the forefront, the Sussex are making one mistake after another, just think of the suicide action against the British tabloids: Meghan has already lost the first round in her case against the Daily Mail, and it's just beginning. Archie's smiles, fortunately, report the serenity.



The first candle, the child, who is not a real height nor has other titles granted by his great-grandmother's birth, will blow her out in Los Angeles, where the parents moved after the tear with the royal family , a situation unimaginable when he came into the world, but many things have changed since then, and very quickly. Despite everything, however, the link with the royal family, and in particular that between Harry and his grandmother Elizabeth, remains strong. They felt they were in a video call for Easter greetings and in the summer the Sussex will be guests in Balmoral, the sovereign's summer retreat, which for the last great-grandchild will also organize a garden party. A double birthday party to be together and, who knows, finally find yourself really. In London no one has forgotten Harry, Meghan and Archie: best wishes for the little one also came from the royal family.

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, here is the title of the bomb biography: «In search of freedom»

READ ALSO

Prince Harry becomes the protagonist of the cartoon he loved as a child

READ ALSO

Charlotte of Cambridge turns 5: the new photos

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, on the front line for women (also in quarantine)