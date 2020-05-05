archie-is-one-year-old,-between-a-pool-party-and-a-sugar-free-cake

A pool party and a sugar-free cake. The child's birthday party Archie Harrison , in the coronavirus era, should go more or less like this. According to sources close to the royal family, the eldest son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , born on May 6 2019 in London, will celebrate its first year with a sugar-free cake, made of only organic ingredients, and a pool party.

Kate Nicholl, real affairs expert, revealed to Ok! how the Sussex intend to spend the day of May 6.

Meghan Markle and Harry will stay in the big house in Los Angeles, play in the pool and will find a moment to video call the family left in England. Queen Elizabeth II, first, the children of William and Kate Middleton, then. Like Charlotte, therefore, even little Archie will have a party on Zoom, in which the cousins ​​would be eager to participate.

The Cambridge would be excited to see how much Archie has grown several months away, explained Nicholl, according to which no gift will be given to the child. Meghan and Harry, whom Archie had baptized last July, complete with memorable photos enclosed in the gallery above , they would have said that the son already has everything he needs: games, a big house in Malibu, a loving mother and father, determined to give him a little brother or sister, and two wonderful dogs to hang out with.

