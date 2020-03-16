archie,-meghan-and-harry-will-spend-the-summer-in-scotland-with-queen-elizabeth

When Harry and Meghan arrived in London without Archie to complete their last royal duties, it seems that Elizabeth II was very grieved. Because, as an insider close to the royal family confided to the magazine Us Weekley, « his biggest fear is that he won't see Archie anymore . ” But now the ninety-three-year-old queen can breathe a sigh of relief: Archie will spend the summer with her . Harry and Meghan, as revealed The Times , have accepted his invitation to spend the holidays in Balmoral Castle , in Scotland. And with them they will bring their son who will be one year old on May 6th.

Since last November, when the Sussex left Frogmore Cottage to start their new Canadian life after the farewell to the royal family, the queen he could no longer embrace his grandson . When the parents left they preferred to leave him in Canada, entrusted to the care of the nanny and Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney, for fear of the coronovirus . But it is hoped that the pandemic will finally stop by the summer. And that the holiday in Balmoral can become reality.

According to reports The Times , His Majesty made the invitation to Sussex during their last stay in London. And the prince and the former actress unlike last summer – when they snubbed the castle of Balmoral where instead were William and Kate with their three children to travel between France and Mallorca – have accepted. For little Archie, it could be an excellent opportunity to play with his cousins ​​ George, Charlotte and Louis , who love to wander around in the Balmoral garden. But it is not at all said that the children will all meet together : Sussex and Cambridge are unlikely – among whom there was frost during the last forced meeting at Commonwealth Service – choose to match the dates of their respective stays in Balmoral.

It is not even said that the trip to Scotland will be Archie's first in the UK after moving with his parents to Vancouver. The child could in fact accompany Harry and Meghan to the Trooping the Color with which the next 13 June will be celebrated on ninety-fourth birthday of Queen Elizabeth . If so, the presence of the “Canadian” great-grandson would certainly be the most welcome gift for the grandmother Queen.

