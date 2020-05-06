archie,-the-first-birthday-proves-that-he-looks-(very-much)-to-dad-harry

It was the 22 October 1985 when Harry of England , a year turned by p geese weeks , he was wiggling in the room of games of Kensington Palace . Between an inflatable frog and a rocking horse , he sported a nice expression that we find today – as it is – on the face of his firstborn, Archie Harrison . On the day of his first birthday , in fact, it is impossible not to notice the overwhelming similarity with dad.

“Let's read “ Duck! Rabbit! “”, exclaims mother Meghan holding his son on his knees and inviting him leafing through the pages: «Here the rabbit hiding in the grass», explains the Duchess, unleashing the laughter of baby Archie. «Here instead there is the duck that drinks water, with the fish and the sun ». Behind you hear Harry who grins and resumes the scene with the cell phone , while the child grabs another book and throws him to the ground .

Then he opens his eyes wide, dark like those of Meghan. The features, however, are identical to those of the prince as a child : the cut of the mouth, the upturned nose, in addition to the hair color which seems to tend towards red. A similarity that had clearly emerged already last September when Archie, despite having only five months, he visited South Africa with his parents and participated in a public event with the archbishop Tutu .

He also showed up at New Year's Eve , when the Sussex family released a photo which portrayed him at Vancouver , in the arms of dad Harry. « They are the same », some commented on social media real fans. That they had to see Archie again wait almost six months: it has been protected from flashes and spotlights, skipping the recent trip to the United Kingdom of Sussex, and returned to a target on the occasion of his first birthday.

In short, Archie grows up . And the resemblance to Harry increases .

