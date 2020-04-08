are-antimalarials-like-chloroquine-effective-against-coronavirus?

Overwhelmed by the emergency and conflicting evidence, the scientific community is divided on the use of antimalarials to combat Sars-Cov-2

The antimalarials are effective against the coronavirus ? While Donald Trump and his entourage continue to sponsor its use to mark a decisive point in the battle against Sars-Cov-2 and order millions of doses to India, the scientific community fails to give a clear signal : if on the one hand the greatest experts in the world call for caution by emphasizing the current inconsistency of the experimental tests, on the other hand the doctors from all over the world began to prescribe chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to patients with Covid – 19 . If we add the suspicions economic interests , then, understanding who to put trust in becomes a big problem.

Here is what we know.

Antimalarials, antirheumatic

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are drugs that from over 70 years are used in the prophylaxis of malaria , to prevent the parasite from it causes to nest in our organism following the bite of the mosquitoes vectors. The mechanism of action is still not very clear, but the drugs work and the fact is also cheap it doesn't hurt. However, you need to pay attention to the doses and evaluate the anamnesis of the patient in order not to incur in the adverse effects more severe, including cardiovascular collapse.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine over time have also found a further application and today they are successfully used in the treatment of some rheumatic diseases , such as systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatologists routinely prescribe them, knowing the pros and cons well.

Also antiviral?

In the scientific world the idea that these drugs have an antiviral action has been proposed for some time now, but studies have not always given univocal results. Much depends on the virus being studied. However one of the strong motivations that led to start giving chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to those who contract Covid – 19 is the fact that these drugs had already given some evidence of effective against another coronavirus, that of Sars in 2002 – 03. The hypothesis was and remains that by acting on the pH of the cells these molecules prevent the virus from infecting and / or successfully completing the replication cycle.

Based on some in vitro experiments carried out in February, the doctors of Wuhan were the first to administer old antimalarials to patients, reporting a apparent success . But, complicit in the chaos of the context and the haste, the scientific community believes that the conclusions presented were not reliable . Same thing for the now famous French trial, which would have treated patients without absolving all the trappings that an experiment of this type should have ( in primis randomization) – which in the opinion of world experts makes the data inconclusive , like the anecdotal reports that have accumulated since then.

To get to grips with it – also claim by the WHO, also the advocate of the mega trial Solidarity – the only way is to start serious, reasoned clinical trials, with criteria that allow you to understand whether the administration of the drug (whatever it is) produces an effective benefit for the patients treated compared to a group of control.

The preventive way

Yet in recent days the scientific front appears to be more frayed that never. A letter published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases journal signed by some rheumatologists of Sapienza, then also supported by the European League against Rheumatism , it seems to be a demonstration. In the document the experts evaluate the pros and cons of the preventive use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, an experiment that could be initiated on the basis of in vitro experiments which have shown (they are preliminary data ) as administering the drugs to cultured cells before of their exposure to the coronavirus limit the ability of the pathogen to replicate itself . If the prophylactic path were to be tried – rheumatologists say – one can rely on the knowledge on the safety profile of drugs accumulated over years and years of use and vigilance on rheumatic patients.

A warning, however: drugs should not be missing (which is happening, especially in the United States) for those patients who today are affected by pathologies that derive benefit certificate from the treatment with antimalarials.

Clash in the White House

A glimpse of this complex panorama can be had by peeking what is happening in the United States . President Trump has long been a strong supporter of the use of antimalarials, so much to have promised a conspicuous supply (03 millions of doses ordered from India), ignoring and clashing with the experts of his task force , first of all Anthony Fauci , renowned immunologist worldwide and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases which supports the more rigorous scientific line – and undoubtedly slower . The risk is to use huge resources without obtaining any objective benefit.

In this regard there are also those who put forward the hypothesis that behind the position taken by the White House there are economic interests , linked to the investments of President Trump himself, but also of a part of his entourage and other people close to him, in the business of the pharmaceutical companies that would have the most to gain.

The Fda , meanwhile, has authorized the use of hydroxychloroquine as emergency drug to treat Covid-positive patients and requests in the USA have skyrocketed, among the most disparate testimonies of doctors, divided between enthusiasm and blatant skepticism.