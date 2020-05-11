World

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn getting married?

I don't want to say but … I think Gigi Hadid and Zayn are getting married.

A few days ago the jeweler of Zayn and Gigi Hadid posted some photos with the words “congratulations!” showing the coordinated bracelets that he gave the couple: two evil eyes that serve to drive away the negative energy.

So far nothing strange, until the same jeweler has posted a photo (sent to him by himself Gigi ) where you can see the new tattoo of Zayn who aroused many suspicions …

Ok, not very easy to decipher, true . So here I come immediately to your rescue:

Who you would tattoo a poem entitled On Love and Marriage ( a piece that is often chosen by the spouses as a reading during the wedding) if it were not getting married? NOBODY, COME.

Zayn and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child (a girl to be exact) and for now they have not confirmed or denied anything about the wedding yet … but it is not that by the end of this year there will also be orange flowers at home with the pink bow Malik-Hadid ?

