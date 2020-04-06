are-red-eyes-and-conjunctivitis-among-the-symptoms-of-covid-19?

Red eyes, burning and conjunctivitis may be symptoms present in those with Covid – 19? In limited cases, yes, as some studies show – and the most serious patients have them. Here's what the experts say

(photo: DawnPoland via Getty Images)

Not only nose and mouth – or rather smell and taste – are affected by the new coronavirus, but also other sense organs, the eyes , may have symptoms related to Covid – 19. Conjunctivitis , an inflammation that causes red eyes, may in some cases be an alarm bell for infection. Three studies of Chinese patients with Covid infection showed this – 19 ascertained, so that in a rather limited number of cases people also had inflammation of the conjunctiva, the membrane that protects the eyeball. And the Sars-Cov-2 virus was present in the secretions of the eyes. Recalling that the WHO has so far put neither the reduction of the sense of smell nor the conjunctivitis among the common symptoms of Covid – 19, in some (rare) cases it could fall on the list, according to the scientists. Here are the results of the studies.

Conjunctivitis and coronavirus, the results of three studies

A research published in the Journal of Virology found that on 30 Chinese patients with l one had conjunctivitis and the Sars-Cov-2 virus was present in his eye secretions, while in a study on Jama Ophtalmology on 38 2 patients had the virus in these secretions. In a larger survey published in the New England Journal the percentages are lower, given that on more than 1000 cases (1. 099) confirmed, 9 people (0.8%) had conjunctiva congestion.

Among the eye symptoms reported on Jama Ophtalmology , redness , edema of the conjunctiva, tearing or increased secretions. The study reads in particular that the patients with hospital symptoms with a more severe form of Covid have the eye symptoms – 19. Furthermore, even if the spread of the virus in the tears is low, it is read in the conclusions, it is also possible a transmission from the secretions (but this is not one of the main transmission routes of the virus).

What the American Academy of Ophtalmology says

In light of these studies, the American Academy of Ophtalmology (Aao) indicates in a note that patients with conjunctivitis who also have fever and respiratory symptoms may have Covid- infection. 19. On the contrary, burning and redness in the eyes and conjunctivitis alone can also signals an allergic disorder – frequent in spring – or other bacterial or viral infections but not due to the new coronavirus. It should be remembered in particular that WHO places fever, tiredness and dry cough among the common symptoms, and among the less common manifestations, breathlessness, muscle pain, sore throat and in a few cases diarrhea, nausea and cold.

Aao experts also provide guidelines – those of the CoC – for the management of patients during the epidemic, indicating the priorities of health care and how to regulate (for example, indicate how to treat urgent eye problems in people with low, medium and high risk of Covid – 19).

Contact lenses, yes or no?

Another topic debated by the media and related to eye health concerns the use of contact lenses during the pandemic. What we now know and is often repeated by the WHO and other authorities is that it is important not to touch your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands, which are the main vehicle of the virus. For this purpose, some ophthalmologists suggest, if possible, to use glasses during this period instead of lenses. “It is good to consider wearing glasses more often” , he declared the ophthalmologist Sonal Tuli in a note from the American Academy of Ophtalmology, “especially if you tend to touch your eyes when you have contact lenses. Replacing them with glasses can reduce irritation and lead the person to delay the contact of the hands on the eyes “. Obviously it is a piece of advice and as always it does not apply to everyone. Whichever option you choose it is important to avoid rubbing your eyes and if you feel the need to wash it carefully before the hands.