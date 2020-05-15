are-t-lymphocytes-another-weapon-against-coronavirus?

Two teams of researchers have found T lymphocytes active against Sars-Cov-2 in the blood of both healed patients and people who have never contracted the virus. Clues that give hope for lasting immunity, although there is still much to study

What is the role of T lymphocytes , the warrior cells of the immune system, in the battle against the new coronavirus inside our body? Scientists do not yet have the clearest ideas, but it seems that this nth mystery around the Sars-Cov infection -2 begin to unravel. In an article published on Cell the researchers of the Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research in La Jolla (California, USA) claim to have found particular types of T lymphocytes capable of recognizing and fighting Sars-Cov -2 both in patients recovered from Covid – 19 both in people who have not ever contracted the disease but which probably had to do with other coronaviruses . It is not yet known whether they confer long-term immunity , however these results indicate possible alternative routes for the development of vaccines effective.

Not only antibodies

By now we know them: the antibodies are those molecules produced by the B lymphocytes that recognize specific pathogen antigens and attach themselves to them by interfering with the infection and signaling the presence of the intruder to be eliminated to the rest of the immune system. The game is being played on the production of antibodies against the spike protein of the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 of the vaccine right now.

The study just published by the magazine Cell now adds details on the other defense mechanisms that our body puts in place to fight the new coronavirus, focusing in particular on the role of T lymphocytes , which are defined as warriors of the immune system, those who actively go to fight aggressors.

In reality, however, there are different types of T lymphocytes, which they don't do the same things. There are the T helper lymphocytes which as (suggests the name) help other immune components to activate, and there are killer T lymphocytes (also here nomen omen ) who instead aim the target and they destroy . What role do they play in Sars-Cov-2 infection?

T lymphocytes on appeal

To give us a first answer are the US researchers of the Immunology Institute of La Jolla, who previously predicted through bioinformatics tools such as protein fragments of the virus would have more likely elicited immune responses, then they went to check the effects of these viral fragments on the blood of patients cured of Covid – 19 .

What has emerged is that in the samples of all i 20 healed patients were present T helper lymphocytes which recognize both the spike protein of Sars-Cov-2 and others viral proteins . The 70 % of the patients recovered also had killer T lymphocytes directed against the new coronavirus.

These results are supported by another study (published in preprint on medRxiv) conducted by a team from Berlin who obtained similar data: in 15 up 18 patients hospitalized for Covid – 19 there were lymphocytes Coronavirus T helper.

Cross-reactivity

Both La Jolla and Berlin researchers then checked the blood of people who never got sick by Covid – 19 and found that however there were T lymphocytes capable of recognizing and fight Sars-Cov-2. The Germans found that in 34% of the samples there were T helper lymphocytes for Sars-Cov-2; the Californians, who took the test on preserved blood samples collected between 2015 and the 2018 (therefore before the Covid pandemic – 19) have seen the same thing in 50% of people.

How is it possible? Scientists think of the phenomenon known as cross-reactivity , namely that these T cells can recognize Sars-Cov -2 have differentiated at another time as a result of another infection , perhaps by one of the other human coronaviruses that cause cooling syndromes whose protein structures are similar to those of the new virus.

What immunity?

Although both studies are based on small numbers , the experts believe that interesting considerations emerge.

The presence of active T lymphocytes against Sars-Cov-2 in healed patients would do well to hope for long-lasting immunity , even if everything is still to be ascertained and it is not yet excluded that we can be readmitted . The presence of similar T cells even in those who have not contracted the new coronavirus, however, could mean that more people than you think already have weapons at your disposal against Sars-Cov-2: everything is now clear whether the cross-reactivity is a protective shield or a weapon double cut , which causes exaggerated immune reactions when the new coronavirus infects the body. Finally these results offer a new point of view on the planning of a future vaccine : research should also focus on other antigens as well as on the spike protein.