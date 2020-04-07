are-we-at-risk-of-becoming-as-ruthless-as-the-characters-in-the-hole?

« The great that was vicious

It's 19.35 and I just finished seeing The hole (El hoyo) film directed by Galder Gaztelu- Urrutia and recently purchased from Netflix .

I should get up from the sofa and prepare dinner. I'm going to the kitchen. The chicken I had pulled out of the freezer, however, has not completely thawed. Temporeggio, also because I got a strong sense of nausea . I open the window in an attempt to breathe some fresh air but here a strong smell of cooking invades the room. Maybe it's just the fruit of my imagination. Maybe not. I need to take a shower, I think. I feel dirty.

Nausea and dirt. This is the first legacy of the film.

The story unfolds in a vertical prison with aseptic hues. A sort of Dante's inferno populated by an allegorical number of souls, well 666, which in pairs of two temporarily inhabit each floor. At the center of the vertical structure there is a hole, inside which a platform full of food moves which, once a day, starting from the zero floor gradually descends with the hope of feeding everyone, or almost everyone. The noises are the masters, dominated by an animal chewing, at times deafening.

With my hair still wet, I go back to sit on the sofa. I try not to think about what I have seen and I turn on the television . The news on Covid – 19 reigns over the talks. From bad to worse. The presenter on duty launches a service with satisfaction. We are in Palermo and a correspondent of the program documents the living conditions of the city and turns to passersby asking how they are experiencing the situation current. The answer is always the same: here we are starving. If necessary we will start to commit a crime.

The images of the film return to impose themselves in my mind. We are on the 170 th floor (or so) of the prison and the protagonist Goreng (Iván Massagué), exhausted by hunger is forced to feed on human flesh. The parallel is deliberately excessive, the idea that contains no.

Homo Homini lupus . So wrote Plautus in L asinaria . With these words Plautus wanted to highlight how in a state of nature the human being was willing to do anything to survive. But Plautus lived more than 2000 years ago and that of Urrutia is just a film. Today the state exists and the state takes care of its citizens. They say..

I reflect.

The hole is a gigantic metaphor of a neocapitalist society, where social inequalities are mostly determined by chance and not by merit and where equity is a utopia . At the top of the pyramid in the film there is a malfunctioning administration that consciously refers to the altruism and common sense of man, despite knowing that the chain is so numerous that a few weak rings are enough to make it break.

Today, however, the state exists .. (?)