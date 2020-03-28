are-we-natural-on-social-networks-only-when-we-don't-give-a-damn-to-those-who-follow-us?

Will you place it? No come on, do not place it. I don't mean to be vain. Okay, but who cares, I'm sorry, it's a trivial selfie and then I'm not an intellectual who writes economic treaties, handcuffed meme place is not that he has stra great reputation to defend. What then does that mean reputation, a woman cannot be beautiful and intelligent, sorry? But what are you talking about, it's not that if you take a selfie then it means that you focus on the physical aspect because you are an idiot. Post I'm selfie. Okay after the post. And then I didn't even come so well, maybe it's better not.

This is one of the typical conversations that takes place in my head when I have to post something on Instagram.

Mind you, it's not that every time it goes like this. Generally, thank God, I publish what I think without too many paranoias, also because I have 20 followers on the cross and honestly I don't care what the hell. The problem comes when I know there is someone I like who starts following me and I know he will look at the stories. Do I seem too vain? I'm boring? Am I too little mysterious, too stupid, too much or too little something? In short, paranoia mode ON.

Please tell me I'm not alone. Tell me that you too, when there is someone you like, think twice- even-three what to post, if that particular photo is ok, if the caption is spot on, if the other person will appreciate your feed or not.

Because we can be as sure of ourselves as we want, but when we like someone and we are in the early stages of knowledge we want to be sure to make a good impression, and social media are our main business card.

Too bad that all this overthinking makes us lose spontaneity and also, let me say it, of charm . Yes, because there is nothing less fascinating than someone who spends all his time planning his every move, however, not having at all the certainty that his conjectures on what the other person will like or dislike correspond to truth. And then most of the time the kids miss the stories. They just flow while they are on the toilet, I tell you.

Yet nothing, we don't succeed. We cannot be as natural as when we are not caring about anyone who is watching.

As always, the problem is all there: we are so eager to please that we first question ourselves , hiding the parts we think may not like the other and highlighting what we imagine can bring him closer to us. By changing to become what we think you want. And inevitably ending up being anxious and clumsy, with the fear of taking a false step every time we expose ourselves (on social media, but also in real life).

So we are natural only with those who do not care and are we destined to pretend every time we like someone? Not exactly. We are natural only when the other person does not make us doubt ourselves.

Take note: the people you are happiest with are the ones you don't care about liking. They are the ones you are spontaneous with, the ones you tag under the meme, to which you send the scene of a TV series that makes you cry, the song just released which is a bomb. When it comes to them, don't worry about what you're posting. It doesn't even go through the anteroom of the brain.

Maybe then instead of asking what the other person will think of what we post we should ask ourselves why we are asking . And post that stupid selfie because we like it, not to please someone else.