are-you-not-feeling-well?-here's-how-to-write-an-email-not-to-go-to-work

Sometimes it's the pure truth, sometimes it's a nice and good excuse, but still write that you are at home from the office, “because, I'm sorry, but I'm really not well”, always creates some difficulties: why are colleagues' plans thrown around, why appointments made who knows how long before are skipped, why who does the things we should have done?

The number one rule is always to notify as soon as possible and your email will have to provide for:

1. The reason why you don't go to the office.

Write down the illness saying the main symptoms that prevent you from showing up at work, but without prolonging yourself too much in pietistic descriptions.

2. An indication of the time when you will be absent. This is foreseeable for many diseases, such as the flu or cold, in which the worst has passed in one or two days. If you are not sure when you will return, ask your doctor how long it will take to recover.

3. Your availability. It can be useful to understand if you are still available to answer questions via email or to answer phone calls or if you are completely off.

4. A delegation with a work plan . Try to clarify who could take over your assignments, so there is no mistake.

The New Yorker did a beautiful analysis of the classics emails that are sent to the leaders to say that they will stay home due to illness. With a quick gallery on Intagram, words are analyzed and well balanced. For example, if you send an email like: “Sorry, but unfortunately I got sick. Sorry again », the editor of the New Yorker says that the double “excuse” could instill doubt: “Are you apologizing because you are sick or are you apologizing for something far worse, or that in reality you are not sick?”. They are few ideas, but leafing through them is useful not to slip into unpleasant gaffes.

According to what reported by CareerBuilder's Annual Study, Many employees make up absurd excuses to stay at home, causing unlikely illnesses. The study found that 38% of American employees called to the office to report that they would not go to work lying about your health, too bad that social media (in 33% of cases) have them betrayed, thus really putting their job at risk (26% of the fake sick workers received a letter of dismissal).

