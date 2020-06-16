are-you-ready-for-the-new-yellow-pea-veg-burger?

We understand that nutrition can make a difference to our health and that of the planet : an Ipsos survey confirms that now for 9 Italians on 10 the concept of sustainability is important . For this reason 45% of consumers (a figure that rises to 60% for the under 24 ) Is willing to change their habits, including by reducing the consumption of products such as meat in favor of substitutes with lower environmental impact. Among these, not only vegetarians or vegans, but also Flexitarians who are looking for valid alternatives.

The market immediately caught up and for meat substitutes it reached dizzying figures: 4.6 billion globally dollars that will exceed 6 within four years, with the largest market share (39%) in Europe. A sector in great expansion, in which another giant of the sector industry is now entering, which could contribute to further widening the audience of consumers of plant-based products. It is Findus , of the group group Nomad Foods, which has just launched Green Cuisine : line of three frozen products – meatballs, sausages and burgers – with the appearance meat, but completely vegetable.

They are made with yellow peas , a variety particularly rich in proteins, which are extracted and then added to other ingredients such as herbs, spices, and other vegetables (in the hamburgers, for example, there are mushrooms and tomatoes) to give it appearance and consistency of the meat but also with less saturated fat, more fiber and a very similar protein intake – a burger of the new line has 14 grams of protein compared to 16 grams contained in a meat burger – with a significantly lower environmental impact (85% less CO2 emissions and 80% less water).

Everything to try with the extreme ease and practicality of a frozen food: we ate them by themselves heated in the oven accompanied from a salad preparing a frugal dinner in 15 minutes and then in very fast recipes. Meatballs, for example, are very spicy and look good with a sauce made in the same cooking pan with tomato sauce which also sweetens the flavor, while the burger between two slices of bread and fresh vegetables is a good dinner comfortable to eat on the sofa. The sausages? Classic: with potatoes.

