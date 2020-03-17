are-young-people-the-main-carriers-for-covid-19?

The results of mass swabs in South Korea suggest that young people are the main carriers of the new coronavirus: they do not develop symptoms and are very active

(photo: Getty Images)

They have already suggested it to us and even our experts partly agree (if it were not for that at all negligible problem of resources and for some cons regarding false negatives) : to slow down the epidemic it might be useful to make tampons for the new one large-scale coronavirus so as to identify the infected asymptomatic and isolate them. Probably so we would discover that it is precisely that range of population that we considered the least affected by Sars-Cov-2 to be the most infected , that of the young people among the 20 is 29 years (and in part that from 30 to 39 years). Harvard University epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding , who is monitoring the Korean situation . A datum that seems to find confirmation also in the research conducted at Vo 'Euganeo , the first epicenter of the Covid epidemic- 19 in Veneto.

I’m NERVOUS again- about young adults. Korea's pop wide #COVID 19 tests have revealed something scary: YOUNG PEOPLE are leading carriers. (Italy only tests the rather sick, biases to old people). If the socially active age 20 – 29 truly carry 30% of all cases— that means trouble! 😨 pic.twitter.com/r9RxAeTVrF – Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 15, 2020

According to the American expert, the tests on the population in South Korea reveal that they are the young – especially among 20 and 29 years – i main vectors of Sars-Cov-2 infection. The first analyzes of the results show that they represent about 30% of the total number of infections. A fact that scares, twitta Ding, because the very young people are those who are less or not affected of the infection and, completely unaware of being sick, they maintain greater social relationships by tenfold (it is estimated) the transmission of the virus.

If the data were confirmed, the idea of ​​closing schools, universities, youth gathering places would be confirmed as the right choice, despite the controversy that still a similar decision arouses and that some countries still believe is not indicated.

For Ding the new coronavirus really has all the cards in rule for to conquer the world and upset it. It is transmitted easily and very quickly, has a medium-long incubation period and those who are infected can transmit the infection even if asymptomatic. It kills yes, but not too much and not so quickly, especially its ideal vectors: the young people, who then stay with mom and dad, who visit their grandparents who may have diabetes or heart problems, or friends fragile .

In short, the point is not that the new coronavirus does little for young people, and therefore there is no need to worry. Quite the opposite, if you want to put a levee to the pandemic .

That most of the people infected with Sars-Cov-2 are asymptomatic also say the data collected in Vo 'Euganeo , which also confirm that the asymptomatic are main source of new infections .

To sign a warning letter addressed to the Tuscany Region (in which a surge of cases is expected) is Sergio Romagnani , professor of Immunology at the University of Florence. “The percentage of infected people, even if asymptomatic, in the population is very high and represents the majority of cases especially, but not only, among young people” , writes Romagnani, adding that it is crucial to identify and isolate the vectors to control the spread of the virus, to reduce pressure on hospitals and give more chance to those who will become seriously ill.

In light of this, stop testing doctors and nurses unless they have symptoms it could be a choice kamikaze : healthcare professionals have a high probability of developing a 'latent infection and contributing to disseminate the virus . Thus “hospitals risk becoming areas with a high prevalence of infected in which no infected is isolated” .