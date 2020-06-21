ariana-grande-has-bought-a-new-home-in-los-angeles

The lockdown did not stop the celebrities' real estate purchases, aimed at distance. Ariana Grande recently bought a newly built home in Hollywood Hills for 13, 7 million dollars, as reported on Los Angeles Times , citing unauthorized real estate sources to comment publicly on the agreement.

The ultra-modern facility designed by the Los Angeles-based iDGroup company is located in the Bird Streets neighborhood, and has beautiful views of the canyon and ocean.

The house is large 900 square meters, has large windows that arrive up to the ceiling, walls overlooking the infinity pool outside and glass balconies on all levels. The villa consists of four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, a spa and an office, as well as a bar and a cellar on the lower level.

According to Los Angele Times , Ariana Grande purchased the house at an off-market price. In fact, two years ago, the property had been put up for sale for 25, 5 million dollars, and most recently had received an offer from 17, 495 millions.

Ariana's deal comes about two months after a source revealed to the magazine People his association with Dalton Gomez, an agent who works for the luxury real estate company Aaron Kirkman Group, which specializes in high-profile agreements with famous clients. The couple has been dating since January and is spending social isolation together in Ariana's current home in Los Angeles, but for now she prefers to keep the relationship confidential.

Ariana also owns a sumptuous Manhattan apartment, which she purchased for a value of 16 millions of dollars while engaged to Pete Davidson in 2018. Among the highlights of the house there are a juice bar, a level entirely dedicated to the spa, an indoor swimming pool and a real IMAX cinema.

