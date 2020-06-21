World

Ariana Grande has bought a new home in Los Angeles

nj June 21, 2020
ariana-grande-has-bought-a-new-home-in-los-angeles
Ariana Grande ha comprato una nuova casa a Los Angeles

Browse gallery

It is a property of 13, $ 7 million, purchased at a lower price than the market value. It is located on Birds Street, one of the most loved residential streets by the stars

The lockdown did not stop the celebrities' real estate purchases, aimed at distance. Ariana Grande recently bought a newly built home in Hollywood Hills for 13, 7 million dollars, as reported on Los Angeles Times , citing unauthorized real estate sources to comment publicly on the agreement.

The ultra-modern facility designed by the Los Angeles-based iDGroup company is located in the Bird Streets neighborhood, and has beautiful views of the canyon and ocean.

The house is large 900 square meters, has large windows that arrive up to the ceiling, walls overlooking the infinity pool outside and glass balconies on all levels. The villa consists of four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, a spa and an office, as well as a bar and a cellar on the lower level.

According to Los Angele Times , Ariana Grande purchased the house at an off-market price. In fact, two years ago, the property had been put up for sale for 25, 5 million dollars, and most recently had received an offer from 17, 495 millions.

Ariana's deal comes about two months after a source revealed to the magazine People his association with Dalton Gomez, an agent who works for the luxury real estate company Aaron Kirkman Group, which specializes in high-profile agreements with famous clients. The couple has been dating since January and is spending social isolation together in Ariana's current home in Los Angeles, but for now she prefers to keep the relationship confidential.

Ariana also owns a sumptuous Manhattan apartment, which she purchased for a value of 16 millions of dollars while engaged to Pete Davidson in 2018. Among the highlights of the house there are a juice bar, a level entirely dedicated to the spa, an indoor swimming pool and a real IMAX cinema.

READ ALSO

The secrets of the VIP houses (all to be copied)

READ ALSO

Welcome to VIP houses: details of “regal” doors

nj

Related Articles

Self Expanding Stents Market
May 5, 2020
4

Global Self Expanding Stents Market Size 2025: Industry Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Top Key Players Abbott, Aesculap, Stryker, Andramed, Balton, Biotronik, Braile, Clearstream, etc

April 16, 2020
9

Adaptive Learning Software Market (COVID-19 Updated) – Drivers and Restraints 2026 | SAP, D2L, Dream Box Learning, Knewton.

January 31, 2020
12

Card Personalization Equipment Market 2020 Surprising Growth :Datacard Corporation, Mühlbauer Group, Atlantic Zeiser, NBS, Matica Technologies AG

Automotive Knee Airbags Market
April 10, 2020
7

Automotive Knee Airbags Market is Projected to Grow Massively in Near Future with Profiling Eminent Players- Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems, ZF TRW, etc

Close