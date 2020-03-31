ariana-grande-with-natural-curly-hair-wins-over-fans

Forget its ultra smooth hair, styled in extra long tails and perfectly polished. In quarantine, also Ariana Grande has put aside a hairdryer, brushes, plates and has let the beauty of hair left in its natural state take over .

A few handfuls of hours ago, in fact, the singer posted a photo on Instagram in which she appears with ultra defined curls, a slightly disheveled, which fall on her face and along her back . A new look for the star, who has always been fond of her neat ponytails.

The shot, needless to say, sparked approval comments and cascades of hearts. «You look so good with curls!»; “Curly girl!”; “I have not seen more beautiful curls”; «Leave them so please!» are just some of the messages from fans who have appreciated Ariana's natural and wild look.

But the pop star is certainly not the first to show off her real hair look. Before her, Jennifer Lopez, who, just a few weeks ago, showed herself to the social world with its ruffled, but super cool hair. Taking center. Ça va sans dire.

