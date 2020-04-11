arisa,-the-benefit-concert-on-instagram

The hashtag tells of a world that does not want to stop, of a solidarity world where no one is forced to be alone. Arisa , in the dramatic days of the pandemic, decided to marry the #NessunoRestaIndietro campaign, launched by the Ieo-Ccm Foundation in order to raise funds for the Ieo and Monzino hospitals , “respectively research and treatment centers for cancer and cardiovascular diseases”.

The facilities, in the middle of the Coronavirus, have become real hubs, welcoming serious patients from all those Lombard health facilities involved in the front line in the Covid emergency – 19.

“Never as in this moment of health emergency is it essential to help,” said the singer, explaining how “Cancer and cardiology patients are more fragile and, among other things, fall ill first with Coronavirus. They need you right now, “he said again, announcing a special project.

At 18 on Saturday 11 April, Arisa will perform live , from the living room of your own home, in a streaming concert aimed at supporting the #NessunoRestaIndietro campaign. “I am very excited, I am alone at home and I must confess that I am a little worried, but I will do my best to organize this concert, the cause is very important”, explained Arisa, whose direct Instagram , half an hour of music and words, will include the most beautiful songs in his repertoire and some covers of national and international hits.

