arnold-schwarzenegger:-“mr-olympia”-becomes-a-grandfather

Your desire, Arnold Schwarzenegger , manifested it some time ago. “I am looking forward to becoming a grandfather, but I will not put pressure, because I know that sooner or later, it will happen. It's up to Chris and Katherine to decide when, but I'm here, “said the actor shortly after the wedding between his daughter, the writer Katherine Schwarzenegger , and Chris Pratt , manifesting a will that time would have materialized.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, whose wedding was held last summer in Montecito, California, are expecting their first child, the second for the actor.

Pratt, 40 years old, had little Jack, 7 and a half years old, from his ex-wife, Anna Faris. But far from being a problem, the authorship of the actor has access to unparalleled enthusiasm in the new wife. “Seeing Chris with Jack convinced Katherine that he was the right one for her,” a anonymous source told People, explaining how Pratt and Faris' son helped cement their relationship with Schwarzenegger. That, the eldest daughter of Arnold and ex-wife Maria Shriver, should become a mother in the latter part of 2020.

Schwarzenegger, 31 years to be accomplished in December, will thus give dad Arnold the grandson he has always wanted . The former Mister Olympia, who had four children from Shriver, had a fifth from a domestic worker. Joseph Baena, born as Christopher Schwarzenegger in the fall of 1997, was recognized by the actor eight years after his birth. Fourteen years later, in 2011, the Los Angeles Times revealed the boy's existence, forcing Schwarzenegger to explain to his family that he had had a child outside. from the wedding. Maria Shriver then filed for divorce.

