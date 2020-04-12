around-the-world-in-7-“extreme”-webcams

You #restateacasa, who will take care of your travel. An extreme tour of the world in seven webcams, from as many extreme places: the far north, the far south, the far east, the far west. So you will save yourself organization problems, economic problems and above all COVID contagions – 19.

DIOMED ISLANDS, USA / RUSSIA

The extreme east and the extreme west coincide : the Bering Strait is approximately long 90 km, less than a hundred meters deep, and connects the Ciukci peninsula and the Seward peninsula, less precisely Siberia and northern Alaska, less precisely Russia and the U.

S.A., less precisely the Asian and American continents, that is the far east and the far west. Discovered by the Danish explorer Vitus Bering as the sea to which it gave its name in the Russian account in the eighteenth century, in the middle are the Diomede islands (from the name of the Russian patron saint of the day when Bering discovered them), which in the geopolitical balance of a handful of kilometers with which they separate and bring the two extreme continents closer, belong one to Russia, l other to the USA If the cold war and the opposition between Communism and Capitalism were not enough to make the citizens of the islands particularly nervous , about a hundred, separated between the two continents by just three kilometers of sea – the time zone change has also been added, with a jet lag of well 21 hours, that maybe it can be useful to celebrate two New Year's Eve without having to repeat the clock, or try the thrill of living two consecutive Sundays, and get up on Monday.

You can see what you see in little Diomede, the American one, and in particular from the village of inalik here : pictimo.com/inalik -little-diomede-island and know that the emergency COVID – 19, as there inform the school's website of the island, it is also present there.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND

At 41 ° Parallelo is the southernmost capital of the world, Wellington , capital of New Zealand since 1864 when it replaced the larger Auckland. Strengthened by a New Zealand resistance from which Italy also benefited (the New Zealand troops, for example, managed to make the Liberation of Trieste, on May 2 of 1945, and New Zealand was among the first states to declare war on Germany), Wellington gave birth to Nancy Wake, New Zealand secret agent and partisan, who made numerous and reckless resistance actions against Nazi troops, even going so far as to kill a Nazi by choking him the throat.

As isolated as it looks, Wellington (and New Zealand) is also in full emergency COVID – 19 and all events have been suspended, but not the webcam and you can watch what happens here: takeabreak.co.nz/wellington

USHUAIA, ARGENTINA

While you're there, what do you want to do, avoid Argentina? Just one click to see Ushuaia , the southernmost city in the world, twinned, so as not to miss anything in terms of remote locations, with Nuuk, the Greenlandic capital . If in the Italian peninsula there is an Argentine, Pope Francis, in Ushuaia the mayor is of Italian origin, his name is Federico Sciurano. Here is what happens in your city: skylinewebcams.com

ANTARCTICA

At this point you can not really avoid the Antarctica , which begins to dissolve and then dissolve bacteria, just to remain on the infectious topic: it is only 3000 Km from Ushuaia, which is the closest city to the South Pole. It was reached at the beginning of the twentieth century curiously by an explorer at the antipodes, the Norwegian Roald Amundsen, who however died in an Arctic expedition in the Pole more close to him, the North Pole, in mysterious circumstances during an expedition to help the Italian explorer Umberto Nobile. Noble was saved, Amundsen instead died dispersed in the Arctic Ocean at just 52 years.

Subordinated exclusively to scientific research and bound by the peaceful intent promulgated in 1965 by the Antarctic Treaty, the southernmost continent in the world is also the only one where you can still hug and stay a few centimeters away , because in Antarctica the COVID – 19 there is not (for now)! With some benefit for those who work in a continent that can even reach – 90 ° C of temperature. Look at the Antarctic continent in one of the various webcams of the scientific outposts, for example here: www.usap.gov/videoclipsandmaps

REYKJVIK, ICELAND

This is an extreme journey to the ends of the world, and therefore we go back to the north, in the northernmost capital of the world: Reykjavik is the capital of Iceland , the Cinderella of the European continent, colonial branch of Denmark and then, with a happy self-determination process during World War II, after a period of Icelandic monarchy, since 1944 it is autonomous capital of the Republic of Iceland. Geographically close to the American continent, whose influence can be seen in supermarkets full of American products, to speak with the Icelanders (one of whom became a character of Giacomo Leopardi, in the Operette Morali ) it is clear how much they feel European instead and how much they suffer from the fact that usually, in the geographical maps and in the maps of Europe, Iceland doesn't even figure. You can watch Reykjavik via webcam: it is probably resting on the top of the unpronounceable and steep Skólavörðustígur road , and in particular the Lutheran cathedral Hallgrimskirkja , inaugurated in 1986, whose production lasted almost 40 years because the firm in charge was composed only of a father and son, and also created several debates about the phallic shape of the bell tower, now accepted as a form of expressive emancipation, and which you can admire in all its length on this web cam: www.skylinewebcams.com/reykjavik

LEIRVIK, FAR OER, DENMARK

To the west of Iceland, the archipelago of the Far Øer Islands presides over the Atlantic Ocean with its mountainous, rocky islands, formally belonging to Denmark but proudly fighting for the coveted autonomy (for now manifested, in addition to the Faroese language, through the very few autochthonous products, the proud Faroese milk, the minting of the Faroese Crown, an independent currency equivalent to the exchange rate of the Danish Crown, and the inevitable Faroese Parliament). Even the Faroe Islands scattered in the middle of the ocean between Iceland and Norway have their cases of COVID – 19, currently hovering around a hundred, the first was a salmon fisherman who had been to Paris. The main town is Torshavn , but the most technically reliable webcam is located in Leirvik and you can watch it here: skylinewebcams.com/leirvik

FINSE, NORWAY

Yet, in the writer's opinion, the most extreme place to watch via webcam with which to end the journey, is not far, and is the northernmost railway station in Norway and presumably of Europe : it has a bisyllabic and familiar name for the Italian, Finse with his 1222 meters has the particularity of being unreachable without taking a train . There are no roads leading to Finse, only a railway (high speed, for that matter), the alternative is the rough mountain paths of the unpronounceable Hardangerjøkulen glacier. Although the altitude is lower than many other railway stations in Europe and in the world it is certainly the coldest in the world , being, despite the position in southern Norway, characterized by a subpolar climate to the point that Finse, which has only one inn located in the railway station, which takes over the functions of post office, restaurant, bar, grocery store, market, hotel, cafe and even disco , besides the station it has nothing and is covered by perennial snow. Even the heroic actor Harrison Ford , who recited some scenes from Star Wars – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) of which the fortieth anniversary falls, one who drives the helicopters to say, was so frozen (it is appropriate to write it ) from the extreme weather conditions and the endless amount of snow that asked to protect a helicopter to be able to leave at the end of the shooting every day. The only human place in Finse is closed until mid-April (they went further than Italy) for COVID – 19, and probably the only person visible in Finse remains the indomitable stationmaster , if train conductors and maintenance workers are excluded, but even a place in eternal quarantine from the world , where the apocalyptic landscape is as perennial as the snow, in this apocalyptic world moment, it can represent a hope, and therefore we recommend looking at it, at the end of the article, you will see that you will spend hours, fascinated by the images that rarely immortalize the stationmaster, and even more rarely maintainers; you will see, in conclusion, only snow, snow, snow, a train, snow, snow, snow, but it will do you good, you will see : www.bt .no / Finse