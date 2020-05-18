around-the-world-in-7-silences

Silence: if you say it, it already isn't. When he is culpable it is silence, when he is ill he is aphasia. We invented the rhythm and the sound to fill it, for a chronic horror phobia vacui. We escaped the silence that frightens us, we have become uproar and then, here we are, for any alphanumeric code, COVID – 19, to surround us with silence.

A worldwide decrease in decibels: listen to the air that shakes the waters, slams on the leaves, or directs the birds; what was once listening to nothing suddenly became everything.

There is a site, created by the sound artist (there are, yes) Stuart Fowkles – British who made up for Brexit by marrying a Venetian girl whom we imagine silent, Giulia Biasibetti – which documents the sounds and noises of the world. They are registered by people whose name we will barely know, and why, which since March 2019 have also begun to record silences.

From the section of citiesandmemory.com dedicated to listening to the world during the pandemic we have isolated «seven silences of the world in the time of COVID- 19 », we tracked down the authors, we interviewed them and to each one assigned a quote on silence : all women, except the writer, because in a historical period in which female silence has suffered, it is right to give them voice, and because you can achieve in one fell swoop the perfect crasis between two songs of Depeche Mode and Jamiroquai: Traveling without moving, and Enjoy The Silence . Travel without moving, therefore, and enjoy the silence. Happy listening.

ORCADI ISLANDS (United Kingdom)

«An Ocean of Silence flows slowly without center or principle. What would I have seen of the world without this light that illuminates my black thoughts “(Franco Battiato)

The garrito of the seagulls, perhaps amazed to be the only sound that goes from the islands to the ocean. Amy Beeston is a charming physicist, music psychologist, computational sonologist and proudly Scottish sound artist who moved to Orkney and wonders about the relationship between sound and nature . Record five minutes of despair (or happiness, who can say it) feathered, which like a tide intensify, and will be rarefied. “The pandemic has changed very little our external sound environment, because we live on the coast, and here the biggest noise comes from the liners that are now reduced to essential travel: it has more influenced at home because instead of having my quiet times in the studio, I'm sharing the space with a family of musicians! My most recent works are precisely how human noise can affect the environment and nature: I recorded in the evening, at low tide, and I felt an unusual sense of peace, in the company of birds. As I was recording, I really had the feeling that the seagulls were wondering why all the humans suddenly decided to stay home. “

You can listen to Scottish island silence here: avbees.com/stay-home-sounds/



NEW ORLEANS (U.S.A.)

«Words, like violence, break the silence» (Martine Gore)

Silence has a buzz that seems aerodynamic, trivially mechanical, and makes both silence itself and the subtle interference of sound disturbing and apocalyptic. It does not increase, nor does it decrease, it remains constant. Suddenly, a subtle hissing seems to accompany him. But it is the recording of waiting for a barbecue. Elisabeth Joel Kelly , composer and electronic musician of the American indie scene, lives in New Orleans and in the city celebrated by jazz, has chosen a silent sound that has no music. «I live in the suburbs, which is much quieter than the center, and I suspect that other parts of the city that are usually very busy have started to be silent as my quiet refuge. I was grilling dinner, listening to the neighbors' air conditioner and, in the meantime, the singing of a bird. It was a lovely moment of peace even though I had a lot of uncertainty and fear about what was going on in the world. I felt that recording this sound represented my little corner of peace in the world. I have just finished a new song that uses the same samples as this recording, in this pandemic I found myself listening to sounds that I had never known before in fact “

You can hear the North American silence here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7539364



EL PASO (Mexico)

«Yet I believe that if there was a little more silence, if we all did a little silence, perhaps we could understand something» (Federico Fellini, Ermanno Cavazzoni and Tullio Pinelli)

Birds are chirping imperceptibly, dogs are barking worried. An owl owl. A door opens. A dry and crisp noise perhaps of an undefinable animal, together with another that seems like a hinge that occasionally snaps. The sound of distant footsteps. A fearsome animal barks, without giving the certainty of being a dog. It is a cool afternoon in the Mexican desert, and immortalized it Lorena Mondragòn , a skilled Mexican designer who replies by e-mail: «I was staying with my parents for a few days , and I recorded the sounds I usually listened to from my room when I was younger. I really wasn't expecting anything, I was just curious about how the sounds would come. The area where I live is really a desert, but there is a garden near my parents' house with few trees, which is why you can hear many birds in my recording. I like sound environments and silence, because they give me peace. I hate the fact that there are so many noisy cities here. Just recently, I was listening to a podcast on environmental pollution and how it affects health. I think we need to be at peace without so many distractions, which can be shows, the internet, music. But only to be able to sit and enjoy the silence, and our breath “

Listen to him, the Mexican silence, here: audioboom.com/posts/7554020

TOKYO (Japan)

«No, don't move, there is an oddly looking air and a great need for silence: we are all waiting» (Giorgio Gaber and Sandro Luporini)

A strong wind hits and roars silently. The chirping of a bird is heard, like a moment, and it seems a sound mirage. Because the wind continues to hit. Perhaps other sounds can be heard in the distance, like ghosts, but for the third time the chirping returns, and the same bird careless of the wind, which continues to do its job. Maybe it's a hope, a metaphor for life, in this atmosphere reminiscent of death. The bird is the Japanese nightingale, and to record it there is Gretchen Jude , an American musician and performer who lives in Japan: «I worked for a long time as a composer of soundscapes, even in those environments that can be defined as “Music”. For me, more shocking than the silence in this time is to have noticed what the sirens of the ambulances outside my apartment have noticed, perhaps more frequent in this period than in the past. I am very fascinated by the dynamic relationship between external sounds and our inner predisposition to listening. That day there was a lot of wind, and I was in Inokashira Park , to which I dedicated an essay, and there was this little bird which in Japanese is called Uguisu . “

To listen to the (windy) Japanese silence click here: https://audioboom.com/post/7542417

FOREST ON THE STATE, NEAR SAGTAKTEN (Sweden)

«Nature is not silent at all» (Remo Bassetti)

If silence is golden, here you walk on crystals. They look like crystals, resonating hisses. Then a low, loud, violent noise: a guitar strings. Silence. So much silence. After a long time, a guitar, bass sound again. Then another. Noises mentioned as ghosts, then an agreement. Silence. An acute agreement. Others more feeble. The pick is the air. The snow plays the guitar in the woods, left to snow. It is by Eva Månsson , film director and screenwriter, teacher and painter, the only Swedish to participate. “ I'm new to sound, but I've always been an artist . The pandemic has certainly changed everything, and anyone interested in sound notices the difference: fewer people, less traffic, more nature. I love to build musical instruments myself, but I'm also a collector of ancients. I can't play electric guitar (mine is a collector's, a Gibson Les Paul Recording from 1973) c or I thought I'd try to see what would have happened if I had let the snow melted by the trees sound for me . I live in a deconsecrated church in the middle of the woods. I did it, I took a photo, the sound was fantastic. The next day the snow was gone. Yes, the dripping snow did all the work. ” We ask him given the news regarding Sweden's contested measures against COVID – 19 and he replies, seraphic «We trust in our government “.

Listen to the result, in the Swedish forest silence, here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7541704

HELSINKI (Finland)

«Silence is the space to think» (Alessio Bertallot)

A roar of silence explodes immediately in the eight seconds of the recorded, we enter ex abrupto in a calm and violent dimension at the same time . We could be inside the war plane struggling to open the doors to drop the bombs in Stanley Kubrick's Doctor Strange Love . Yet immediately a sound of footsteps breaks, human footsteps, shoes, fast, then a trail, then ever closer to our ear, the sound of footsteps is about to collide with our ear but then … goes away. Moves away. It is the joggers, or those who jog, on the promenade on the Helsinki beach , in Hietaniemi , to record the teacher Josephine Hoegaerts , Belgian musicologist and historian, who has been teaching at the University of Helsinki for years: «I do research in the field of sound and voice: to my students I teach to deepen the soundscapes, and the cultural value of sound and voice in history , so I am particularly interested in how this situation is changing the city soundscape. With my students we discussed the silence , how silence is a form of language and how it can be a political tool, and bring political messages. The stereotype about Finns is to be a silent population, and in fact recently a retired conductor has conducted the Finnish hymn from the balcony in complete silence, but without music. This very significant sound silence has here been taken as a symbol, of care and solidarity in the population . As far as I am concerned, the pandemic has led to a recurrence of very recurring sounds: the hum of the refrigerator, the sound of the sea, or the metallic sound of my crochet hooks for sewing the stitches … and among these certainly the step of the joggers ” You can hear the Finnish silence here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7539001

PIOMBINO (Italy)

«Listen and enjoy what they have never given you in life: silence» (Michail Bulgakov)

A ringing of a church, at first shy, indecisive, perhaps circumspect about the situation, and then without decisive shyness does its job, honoring the italic sound habits. In the end, it looks like a party. Too much? An omen? Then it rethinks it, and it slows down, it becomes rare, and perhaps it ends. On the other hand, Piombino's silence would have been too much. To record the compatriot journalist colleague Alessandra Bartali : «I went out in the sound desert of one of these motionless Sundays, to get close to the nearest church in the country where I was born and where various pilgrimages I went back to live. I put myself on a bench overlooking Elba and waited; I don't know if I love silence, I realize that I need it more and more: the flowing water, the steps of the bare feet on the wood, the cat's purr and similar trivia. The pandemic has not changed my relationship with silence, but in this period I really appreciate looking out the window as soon as I wake up, with coffee in hand, and feeling the nothing that comes down the street “

To listen to the (in truth very little) Tuscan silence click here, audioboom.com/posts/7549025

Yet this article could not end with words, and as the three musketeers of Dumas father's novel were actually four, so in reality the seven silences are eight (as in a playlist there is the ghost track) and after investigating the silences of others, we also tried to record our silence for the international project, remembering the words of the journalist colleague Stefano Benni: «The silence had come, I had not chosen it»

We have written many words, it is right to conclude in silence: audioboom.com/posts/7559993

