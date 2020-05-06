Art Supplies Market (impact of COVID-19) Analysis 2020 By Maped, Staedtler Mars, Pentel, Pilot

The latest study report on the Global Art Supplies Market Research 2020-2026 exclusively discusses the upcoming trends alongside an in-depth analysis of the regional landscape of the Art Supplies market globally. Furthermore, the worldwide Art Supplies market report evaluates the comprehensive details related to demand as well as supply rate, prominent contribution by the leading industry manufacturers, Art Supplies market share and growth rate of the Art Supplies industry.

Top Players involved in this report are:

Faber-Castell

Kokuyo Camlin

F.I.L.A Group

Societe BIC

Hallmark Cards (Crayola)

Maped

Staedtler Mars

Pentel

Pilot

Newell Brands

Pelikan

Mitsubishi Pencil

Linc Pen & Plastics

Global Art Supplies Market segmentation by Types:

Pencil

Pen

Colours

Highlighter

Marker

Others

The Application of the Art Supplies market can be divided as:

School

Home and Hobby

Offices

Independent Professionals

Others

Geographical outlook of this report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

