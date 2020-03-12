Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research has released a current and up-to-date Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market report that provides a detailed assessment of the value chain, a comprehensive study of market dynamics including drivers, constraints and opportunities, current trends, and industry performance analysis. In addition, critical aspects of key issues such as market competition, regional growth and market segmentation are examined in detail so that readers can gain a thorough understanding of the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market.

artificial intelligence in supply chain market was valued at USD 725.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12,028.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 41.84% from 2019 to 2026.

The various contributors to the value chain in the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market include manufacturers:

NVIDIA

Intel

IBM

Samsung Electronics

Xilinx

Microsoft

Amazon

Oracle

SAP