as-expected,-the-new-coronavirus-is-mutating.-but-don't-panic

The fact that the new coronavirus is changing over time does not mean that it is becoming more dangerous. Given its high ability to spread, in fact, the virus has no pressure to adapt and therefore become more lethal

(photo: Stefano Guidi / Getty Images)

The new coronavirus is changing over time. Like plants, animals and bacteria, he too makes those mistakes that lead to genetic mutations . However, this should not cause concern and alarmism, because it does not mean that the new coronavirus is becoming more contagious and lethal . Indeed: according to a recent study published on Nature Microbiology , the chances of the virus changing in this direction are not high. “The speed with which this virus is changing or evolving is not unexpected” , explains the author Nathan Grubaugh , virologist from the Yale School of Public Health, in the United States. “All viruses evolve continuously and there should be nothing alarming about this process” . When the word mutation is pronounced, says the expert, many of us think that something extraordinary happened, for better or for worse. “But that's not how evolution works . We all have mutations and we are all genetically different from our ancestors. “

Many viruses change at a particularly high rate, including the new coronavirus . However, most of these mutations are harmful to the virus itself, because they lead to a lesser chance of surviving or replicate. Furthermore, its two characteristics that are of most concern, namely how contagious it is and how much it is aggressive , are controlled by multiple genes and their modification occurs through a very complicated process. Although, in fact, coronaviruses can undergo important changes that make them a real threat for us (as mutations have that they could be transmitted from animals to humans), these events happen over many years. The new coronavirus has so far changed slightly since the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan : a recent Chinese study, for example, has shown the existence of two separate strains of Sars-CoV-2 . “ However, these two versions are almost identical” , explains Grubaugh to the magazine Popular Science . “One does not seem more aggressive than the other and one vaccine for one it would also protect from the other “.

As the expert points out, there are two potential situations that could have a significant impact on the progress of the pandemic : the first is the appearance of a mutation that alters the region of the virus on which the diagnostic tests operate. And that, in other words, would mean that our ability to diagnose the virus would fail. It is therefore important for the scientific community to identify all new mutations in order to understand whether diagnostic tests should be updated to be able to detect new forms of the virus. It is also possible, for the second scenario, that the new coronavirus may become resistant over time antiviral , similarly to the antibiotic resistance which develop bacteria. If a drug eliminates all copies of the coronavirus in a sick person, the expert explains, this will no longer have the opportunity to adapt. But if some copies of the virus carry a mutation that helps them resist that drug and the patient infects other people , then those copies would have an advantage over previous versions of the virus, becoming more common among the population. That's why we will probably need more drugs to combat Covid – 19 . “The idea behind the antiviral and vaccine strategy is that it is not a single site that we target” , explains the expert. “It is much more difficult for the virus to mutate and become resistant if we aim for multiple targets” .

The good news, explains Grubaugh, is that the new coronavirus should not be able to change much until we have one vaccine available: many other viruses, such as those of measles and of yellow fever , have changed so slowly that the vaccines developed many years ago are still effective. Furthermore, at this moment the new coronavirus is not subjected to a pressure such as to push it to modify in order to adapt to its guests: it is rapidly spreading among the population, and therefore has the ability to replicate itself in humans very efficiently. Muting to become more lethal now, the expert concludes, would not be necessary because if the virus became more aggressive and kill its guests, it would limit its ability to infect new ones and spread further.