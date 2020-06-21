ashley-graham-and-her-(new)-toothless-smile

Ashley Graham, American curvy model, 32 years old, new mother of Isaac, he left all his fans speechless last Thursday posting a video on his Instagram profile where he tells the adventure he had with his right incisor.

Filming herself with her hand covering her mouth, Ashley said: “Thank you Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world and putting them in the freezer … and making break a tooth to your daughter! ». At this point, the model moved her hand to reveal the huge crack and the tiny tooth that was covered by the veneer until a few minutes before.

The incredulous comments of friends and fans have come to an end. And many of these, among other things, underlined the fact that the model's dazzling smile depended on the veneers which are nothing but very thin porcelain or resin lamellae that cover the visible part of the tooth , very used in Hollywood to embellish the dentition.

Praising her for her self-deprecating attitude, one of the followers wrote: «I'm dying! I love you for this !!! “, while another added:” If there is someone who can remove that tooth, it could have been only you “.

Not only that, these aesthetic covers can include filing of the enamel of the natural tooth before application. The model, therefore, was doubly brave to show her real tooth. The next desire for Ashley shortbread, thawed though!

