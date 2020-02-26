asia-argento-after-“beijing-express”:-“so-i-got-rid-of-the-pain-and-anger”

Surrounded by the walls of her Roman house, with the television on to follow the latest updates on the Coronavirus, Asia Argento answers the phone with the look of someone who has many stories to tell . A week has passed since Raidue broadcast the episode of Beijing Express in which she was forced to withdraw due to an injury, yet of that 29 October, a sultry day in the heart of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, remembers every detail . «When I get hurt nobody takes me seriously.

It was something that happened to me even when I was a child, it will be because when you are a child they only consider you if you cry “explains Asia keeping some of the anger that accompanied her when the doctor told her that the kneecap of the left knee, the left thumb and the tendon of the index finger of the right hand were compromised and to continue the journey just did not talk about it.

«I am a person who doesn't like to complain and that's why I kept climbing trees and continuing the test without saying a word. Then, when we went to the table to cut the junk fruit, I realized that something was wrong: I could not put my foot on the ground . Once everything was over, all the adrenaline collapsed on me and the pain was unspeakable. I hoped until the last with the doctor that it was only the crusader and that I could still continue but after that I they spoke and told me that the leg was broken in three places, the world collapsed on me. I could not believe”. The first thought went to Vera Gemma , her travel companion on this adventure: “I was very sorry to leave her alone. I had a crash that night in the hospital: I cried a lot, but more than anger. I manage the pain, that of the knee I took for the umpteenth injustice, the usual girl who accompanies me “. Hence the forced withdrawal, the leg that swells, the plaster to be redone before returning to Italy and the heparin bites on the belly to avoid infections. Our conversation restarts from here, with the promise not to speak or to condemn Harvey Weinstein – in a column of the Fatto Quotidiano Asia admitted to “feeling avenged” – nor of the liaisons that have involved her in the past two years.

After the accident, did you immediately return to Rome: how did you feel?

«Very disheartened at the thought of having to stay in bed. The orthopedist put this giant brace on me saying that I should have been lying down for at least 50 days and that I shouldn't have been way to put your foot on the ground. In the bad luck, however, I was lucky because the fracture did not break down: if I had leaned or strained a little more there was the risk of being operated, the nails and 5 months in bed “.

What happened then?

«Since I was very bored and very angry, a friend of mine who was a musician to whom something similar happened began to send me tracks encouraging me to make music. From here I started writing the lyrics, I set up a small recording studio next to the bed and I made 14 songs, 7 in Roman and 7 in English. I found my style, the outburst that made me spend the days in a positive way and it was then that time flew by. If I hadn't had the music I don't really know how I would have done it. “

On Instagram he wrote “I have to say thank you for the accident” because, if there hadn't been, Music from my bed , the his album, there would never have been.

“There was a switch inside me and the anger suddenly turned into gratitude. It is not said that the things we want are always the right ones, especially when fate takes you elsewhere. The important thing is how you pass the tests and if you can find a way to grow spiritually and mentally “.

Always on Instagram she quoted Frida Khalo explaining how she managed “to transform the pain and anger into art” that she felt at that moment.

«Far be it from me to compare myself to you but, working recently on a documentary on Frida, I was wondering how this woman had managed to go on. I reasoned about the importance of mental strength, which I am not saying can control pain but which, without a doubt, can help you manage it in the most appropriate way. In this we women have an advantage because we have a much higher pain threshold than men. Of course, the regret is that I have not yet returned to form as before leaving: the knee still hurts and, when they took off the plaster, I burst into tears both because I was afraid of placing my foot on the ground and because seeing this shriveled leg without more muscles made a certain impression on me “.

He said that during convalescence he had very few people nearby: how does he explain it?

“I wanted it a little bit, even if all the most important people for me were all there. Including Vera who, as soon as she returned to Italy, came to visit me: together we wrote songs and she also sings on my record “.

During the race she didn't go very light with her: has she always been so competitive?

«I would like to answer no, but I would be a liar. I always want to overcome the challenges: if we want, my test of my limits is my biggest limit, but I can't do anything about it. I am like this. I want to go all the way because I like to win, as I think a little bit at all. I am sure that with my stubbornness I would have reached the end of this beautiful path “.

Is it true that, before participating in Beijing Express , you underwent a hard training to get physically prepared?

«I prepared for 5 months. I spent last summer swimming, climbing and crossfit: I had never been so fit in my life “.

A Beijing presented itself as a “daughter of art”: how much has this label fought in your life?

«It always depends on what you want to achieve, on your goals. I don't know why people think that cinema is synonymous with wealth: it's true, my father made genre films and was successful, but we were of the middle class. I slept in the same bedroom with my sisters, not in a castle. There are, however, children of art who grow up in ease and are doing well because they have no ambition. Instead, I have had the desire to affirm myself since I was a child: writing, cinema and music were a necessity for me, I felt the urge to create, to build. I cannot say that it was easy to be the daughter of my father and mother, but I often feel the distrust of those who know neither me nor my career. Before working with my father, I made films with Cristina Comencini and Nanni Moretti, I won the David at 18 years : I got my satisfactions. Then it is normal that in a world of haters a child of art is an easy target, but it doesn't affect me. It is as if for the mass, which you then go to understand who is behind this anonymous mass, I have always had an easy life. Okay, if that makes them feel better, they would think so. I have sweated all my life to do what I am on this Earth for: my work and my children “.

Did your father see you at Beijing Express ? What did he tell her?

«Actually he didn't say anything to me, in my opinion he didn't even see it. He doesn't follow what I do as much. He is currently working and in the last two weeks we have not heard from each other “.

In January the news of one of your films arrived together, Black glasses , with her in the lead role and her father behind the video camera.

«Of this I cannot speak yet, however».

Let's go back. His last fixed role on television dated back to 2018: because, among the various proposals he had, he accepted his own Beijing Express ?

«Because it has always been a program that I loved and I said to myself that it would be fun to do it, I saw myself well. So, as soon as they asked me, I immediately said yes and thought of involving Vera because we have known each other for thirty years, she is a very dear friend and together we are a bit of a comic couple, we have a lot of laughs. We are very different, I am more competitive, but she is courageous and willing to do anything: for me she is like a sister and she is the only companion I thought with whom to share this experience “.

Before you mentioned that you wrote songs together: isn't there the risk that, at the last minute, you will change the lyrics without your knowledge?

«(Laughs, editor's note ). No, because we have recorded it now, maybe at a live. But it would never happen because ours is a true and sincere friendship and not a publicity stunt: nobody wants to put their feet on the other's head or say “they are better than you”: we are two friends on equal terms and this type of dynamics starts with narcissistic personalities with disproportionate egos. This is not really our case. “

At Beijing Express there was also a moment to remember Anthony Bourdain: he brought his keffiyeh with him for the whole trip .

«I immediately realized that it was very useful for various reasons, to cover yourself to enter the temple, but also as a pillow: it had become my Linus cover. Anthony was a huge traveler, although a trip like Beijing never did. On the other hand, he loved Thailand very much and we promised ourselves to go there one day: this is why it was impossible not to feel him close. I knew he was happy for me at the time of the trip. He always accompanies me and never leaves me. “

