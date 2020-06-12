Asia-Pacific Colorant Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities And Market Forecast 2019-2026 | BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Colorchem International Corp, Clariant, Cathay Industries

Colorants are very important ingredients in food such as confectionary, desserts, snacks and beverages. Colorants can be organic or inorganic, metal or mineral based too. It is also used in automotive part coloration and packaging. Most of the time, liquid colorants are compatible with many plastics and are cost efficient.

Growing promotional events and investment towards the colorants industries by various governmental bodies, to promote the manufacturers and suppliers in the developments is leading to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Colorant is a substance that is used in order to change the material’s surface. They are used for painting, coloring of different materials such as painting, printing and for the coloration of different materials such as plastics and food. Most of the colorants have classifications such as dyes and pigments. Dyes are soluble colored organic compounds used for textiles in water whereas pigments are insoluble compounds that hold application in paints, printing inks and plastics.

Asia Pacific colorants market is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-colorants-market

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Colorants Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Colorchem International Corp, Clariant, Cathay Industries and others.

Business Expansion:

In January 2017 Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical CO., LTD. Expanded the South America sale network by entering in Argentina by opening a sales office. Argentina with an increasing economy in the year was one of the best places to invest.

Inquire Regarding This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=asia-pacific-colorants-market

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Colorants Market

Asia Pacific colorants market is segmented into three notable segments which are color, product and end-user.

On the basis of color, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic color. Natural colorant is further sub-segmented into green, red, yellow, brown, violet, purple, blue, white, black and others. Synthetic colors are again sub-segmented into green, red, yellow, brown, violet, purple, blue, white, black and others. In February 2018, Heubach launched a new production plant for anti-corrosive pigment at its U.S. location near Pennsylvania. This lead to increase in anticorrosive market of the company in addition to zinc phosphate..

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into pigments, dyes, color concentrates and masterbatches. Pigments are sub-segmented into organic and inorganic. Organic is further sub sub-segmented into azo, polycyclic, anthraquinone, dioxazine, triarylcarbonium and quinophthalone. Inorganic is further sub-subbed segmented into colored and white. Colored again is classified into CICP, metal oxides, metal salts and others. White is segmented into opaque and non-opaque. Dyes are further sub-segmented based on by type, by nature, by lake and by chemistry. Based on by type, it is further sub segmented into natural, by source and synthetic. Natural, by source is again sub segmented into plants, animals and minerals. Dyes, by nature is further sub segmented into acidic and basic. Dyes, by lake, are further segmented into basic, fat soluble and metal complex. Dyes, by chemistry is segmented into direct dyes, mordant dyes, disperse dyes, reactive dyes, acid dyes, direct dyes, VAT dyes, azoic dyes, Sulphur dyes and others. Color concentrates are segmented again to solid and liquid. Masterbatches are sub segmented into white, black and color. In September, Heubach India receives ICC Aditya Birla Award for responsible care. After that, company introduced an initiative known as the “Integrated Waste Management Program” (IWMP) which encourages waste management

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into packaging, paper & printing, textiles, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods and others. Packaging is further sub segmented into food & Beverage, healthcare and consumer goods. Textiles are further sub segmented into fabric coloring, printed fabrics and leather. Building & construction is further sub segmented into paints & coatings, plastics and others. Automotive is further sub segmented into paints and coatings, plastics and textiles.

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=asia-pacific-colorants-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com