assisted-fertilization,-the-referendum-15-years-ago

Years 15 have passed since the popular referendum on the repeal of many of the prohibitions imposed by the law 40/04. The quorum was not reached, but the 12 and the 13 June 2005, the 80% of those who went to vote asked that the prohibitions on assisted reproduction and research on embryonic stem cells embryonic were canceled. Over the years it was the courts that lifted the bans (three out of four), thanks to the appeals promoted with the couples and coordinated by the lawyer Filomena Gallo, secretary of the Luca Coscioni association, which protects the right to health and science, and with many patient associations.

Since then the heterologous fertilization , the are possible fertilization of more than three gametes by canceling the obligation of simultaneous implantation, and access to medically assisted procreation for couples fertile carriers of genetic pathologies . Only the ban on scientific research on embryos unsuitable for pregnancy remains. But, in conjunction with this important anniversary, the Coscioni association also announces further legal actions to guarantee preimplantation diagnoses in the Lea (the essential levels of assistance, i.e. the services and services that the National Health Service is required to provide to all citizens), the free research on embryos, the cancellation of the age limit and the regulation of gestational support for others.

“The dream of being able to hold your child in your arms for hundreds of aspiring mothers and fathers was broken with a referendum boycotted by political and Vatican interference”, explains Filomena Gallo -. “Thanks to the determination of some couples, that joy was achieved later, with the decisions of the courts aroused by actions that, according to the latest available data, those of the 2017, have led to the birth of at least 705 children thanks to the preimplantation diagnosis, for a total of 14 . 000 born per year with all medically assisted procreation techniques in force in Italy today “.

And, now, «we are active at all levels to eliminate the last ban on the referendum , that of scientific research on embryos not suitable for pregnancy and in general to achieve the goal of full protection of the right to health. We recently reiterated to the Government the urgent need to include the “preimplantation genetic diagnosis” among the Lea , a necessary action to avoid abortions “.

In addition, the association is asking the regions to extend the age limit currently provided. «For now only Campania, Lazio and Tuscany have reacted positively. We also asked gamete donors for a refund. “

