assisted-fertilization,-the-rules-for-phase-two-arrive

Also assisted fertilization restarts in Phase 2 . The safety protocol got the go-ahead from the National Transplant Center and the medically assisted Procreation Register of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Those who had to stop with the lockdown can resume treatment because they are part of the non-urgent medical activities.

“If on the one hand it is necessary to start quickly so as not to break the dreams of the many couples who should have started or continued the treatments, on the other hand it is essential to do it in complete safety” explains the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics which has drawn up a protocol for restarting ensuring the safety of patients and healthcare professionals.

“Our priority was to give an answer to all those couples who had taken a path of assisted reproduction or who were about to do it,” said Professor Nicola Colacurci , Coordinator of the group that studied the new rules, «Women and men who in the last two months have felt abandoned and have lived with great suffering the anxiety of the time that flows (over 30% of the female partners who access the MAP have more than 40 years) and the fear of definitively losing one's reproductive chances “.

Medically assisted procreation treatments each month concern about 7-8 thousand couples . In 2017, according to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, couples who resorted to medically assisted procreation techniques were 78. 366 with more than 18 thousand pregnancies.

For couples like these they change the reorganization of spaces and activities: there are three successive triages which constitute checkpoints to check the health status of couples and health workers during the assisted fertilization process. The first is carried out by teleconsultation to reduce the number of accesses to the Centers.

At each step, if one of the two partners exhibits mild or non-specific symptoms, serological tests are scheduled. In the presence of a full Covid symptomatology, the removal of oocytes or the transfer of frozen embryos are postponed.

Explain the document that positive and symptomatic patients with Covid diagnosis – 19 must be excluded from any treatment. Likewise, operators infected or suspected of being infected must be isolated from the center. Treatment of patients at higher risk of Covid infection / complications due to pre-existing clinical conditions should be avoided.

For all couples who have passed the initial triage, an additional check point is recommended at the end of the stimulation. With the exception of the day on which the seminal donation must be made , the presence of the partner must also be reduced to a minimum . Contacts with the center staff who must wear safety devices must also be minimal.

“There is an extremely important aspect in terms of strategic containment of the virus during Phase 2”, adds Nicola Colacurci, “couples looking for offspring are all of working age and therefore potentially more exposed to the risk of infection. Therefore, using the real-time epidemiological trend (three successive triads) of couples who undergo PMA, the regional health institutions could have a selective selection of the epidemiological trend of the entire regional population “.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Assisted fertilization suspended: lengthen age limits

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, stop assisted fertilization. «4500 children less”

READ ALSO

Pregnancy and coronavirus, doules help to give birth remotely

READ ALSO

«You will be born, and in your first cry all this silence will end»