Science

Astronauts also need to maintain their transportation

nj May 15, 2020
astronauts-also-need-to-maintain-their-transportation

From the ISS update to the “remise en form” of orbiting telescopes, NASA's secrets for keeping one's space vehicles under control, in a video

Just as on Earth it is up to cars, vehicles and other means used in space also need maintenance. And astronauts are ready to put it into practice both inside and outside the International Space Station.

In this video, NASA presents us with some of the abilities and means with which these activities are carried out in orbit, and not only: did you know that, shortly after launch, the Hubble Space Observatory needed be developed by a team? This video reveals the incredible quality of its images and its unprecedented longevity.

(Credit video: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center)

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

LunPublic Transport Bus Service Marketg Cancer Market
April 13, 2020
14

World Biobanks Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026 Tecan Group, Qiagen, Hamilton, Brooks Automation

March 18, 2020
0

Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market 2020 : Market Projections, Investment, Tech Trends and Forecast by 2024

February 4, 2020
1

Global Deep Learning Software Market -Shipment,Interview Record,Business Distribution to (2019-2024)

January 30, 2020
5

Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market Insights 2019 – Alere, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, BG Medicine

Close