astronauts-also-need-to-maintain-their-transportation

From the ISS update to the “remise en form” of orbiting telescopes, NASA's secrets for keeping one's space vehicles under control, in a video

Just as on Earth it is up to cars, vehicles and other means used in space also need maintenance. And astronauts are ready to put it into practice both inside and outside the International Space Station.

In this video, NASA presents us with some of the abilities and means with which these activities are carried out in orbit, and not only: did you know that, shortly after launch, the Hubble Space Observatory needed be developed by a team? This video reveals the incredible quality of its images and its unprecedented longevity.

(Credit video: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center)