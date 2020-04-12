at-easter-the-egg-is-made-at-home

Supermarkets, even in this period of forced quarantine, are full of industrial or artisan Easter eggs . But do you want to put the satisfaction of making your own egg at home? In the Gallery the explanation of how to prepare your own Easter cake yourself. Here instead we begin with some hints of history.

The egg symbol of spring

Eggs have always played the role of symbol of fertility. For the Christians they represent the Resurrection, for the Pagani fertility. For ancient peoples – Greeks, Persians, Chinese – it was customary to exchange eggs on holidays spring, when the world of nature awakens; the Egyptians saw us represented the four elements, the Israelites gave them for birthdays. The use of coloring the eggs and then giving them dates back to the ancient Romans , who loved also bury them in the fields as a propitiatory rite while the Germanic donated them to the children. In the Middle Ages it was a gift between lovers but also a trophy in knightly tournaments. Today in England the little ones go to the gardens to look for the eggs hidden by the Easter bunny ; while in France they believe that they are left in the gardens by the bells, flown to Rome to take them. In the countries of Scandinavia we play, rolling them from a descent.

The colored eggs

The Christian legend tells of Mary Magdalene who once found the tomb of Jesus empty gave the news to the disciples; it was Peter this time to remain incredulous, challenging the Magdalene: he would have believed it only if the eggs in a basket had all turned red. And so it happened. In the 14th century Edward I of England had the expenditure for the budget written down 450 eggs to be coated with a gold leaf to give them as an Easter gift to dignitaries and friends. Today you can choose to color the hard-boiled eggs and then eat them, or pierce them to empty them and decorate the empty shell. Each country has its own customs: in Germany and Austria on Holy Thursday they give themselves green eggs, in Greece we exchange those colored red while in Armenia are painted with scenes from the Passion or with the image of Jesus or the Madonna, while in the countries of the 'Eastern Europe bicolor geometric patterns are preferred. Famous are the eggs of Peter Carl Fabergé , goldsmith of the Tsars Romanov who in 1887 by order of Alexander III he adorned them with enamels, platinum, precious stones and a jewel inside as a surprise.

The chocolate egg

The legends attribute to the Sun King , in 1700, the idea of ​​making the first chocolate egg, others they say the custom comes from Americas . History documents the exchange between Germany and France, with eggs full of chocolate. The first tablet was produced in 1819 in Vevey, in Switzerland , but you have to wait for the 1828, thanks to the hydraulic press of the Dutch Coinraad van Houte, so that the chocolate took on a consistency that could have the shape of an egg. The start of the series production of chocolate eggs is dated 1875, seven years after the production of the chocolates.

Is it possible to do it at home?

Yes, as long as you have the “tools of the trade” ready and practice some basic rules. You absolutely need a kitchen thermometer : the chocolate to be used to make an egg must melt at a precise temperature, different if the dark or milk one is used; the rule to follow is that of temperament , the procedure that allows you to bring chocolate at the right degree of crystallization to have shiny eggs without holes. Then you need the molds to shape the two halves that will be joined around the surprise, but you can use tricks ( you will find them in the Gallery ) to not use the molds. And then there is the decoration, which will serve to create your very own Easter egg. To see how to make chocolate eggs at home, go to the Gallery .