at-the-virtual-market-of-chiara,-emily,-alessia-&-amp;-co.

We stay at home and see the positive side, read «long sessions of online shopping . ” With the necessary precautions, because if we want to start shopping to get our hands on shoes, bags and designer clothes without going in red in a second, in addition to the e-commerce of the used deluxe , there is one more way exciting to add to our cart wannahave fashionistas . Yes, because many celebs, the ones we follow as Instagram stalkers, sell lots of pieces of their dream wardrobes at discounted prices on Depop, currently the best known among the clothing apps second hand , with over 17 millions of users. Among the sellers not to be missed, Bella Thorne, Chiara and Valentina Ferragni, Lily Allen, Emily Ratajkowski but also the fashion girls of our local TV, like Caterina Balivo and Alessia Marcuzzi. Just a click on the mobile phone to win a garment from diva, in every sense.

Accessories worn on stage or in music videos, but also clothes spotted on the red carpet. The rules are simple: look, observe, wishlist, buy. In short, paradise suddenly. In recent years more and more influencers, bloggers and pop stars have opened a Depop profile, a sort of combo between Instagram and eBay, for this beloved by millennials and Gen Z. But not the only one: also Vestiaire Collective, temple of vintage online fashion, counts among the user actresses of the caliber of Cara Delevingne, Jessica Alba and Chloë Sivigny who have put their garments, almost always for charitable purposes. A few years ago, for example, clothes and accessories of 12 international stars, such as the Jason Wu dress worn by Keira Knightley or Emma Watson's Christian Louboutin, whose proceeds were donated to the Women for Women International , an association that helps women in countries affected by the war. While last Christmas Lapo Elkann decided to sell some iconic pieces of his wardrobe for support his Foundation LAPS (Libera Accademia Progetti Sperimentali) in a project against addictions from smartphones, video games and social networks.

What about the Kardashian-Jenner? Obviously they are not watching. After having sold part of their hyper branded wardrobe on various e-commerce for years, the