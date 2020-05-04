at-what-point-is-the-search-for-coronavirus-therapies-(with-some-setbacks)

After the first months of the emergency, some doubts begin to emerge about some of the therapies initially considered promising

(photo: Volodymyr Hryshchenko / Unsplash)

The plasma of the people healed, the ozone therapy , the vaccines , the antiviral , monoclonal antibodies, the antimalarials . The list of treatments, potentially therapeutic or preventive, being studied against coronavirus is very long, and extended practically all over the world, with most studies focusing on China, Europe and North America ( here , here is here some of the maps that take stock of ongoing trials). Cons Covid – 19 we don't have a yet specific treatment nor a vaccine (and if we have it it will not be before next year, probably, even if there are those who are already betting on next September), and for now the most effective strategy available remains that of prevention (and the circumscription of infections) rather than cure, limited to support therapies and to the administration of off-label drugs . On the front of therapy , alongside promising studies and clues, after the start of the first experiments also begins to arrive the first setbacks. Or rather: only signs of the normal progress of the search, as can be expected. They speak of uncertainty , of inconclusive data and of things we don't know , like most of all aspects of the new coronavirus.

Not yet a treatment protocol, but experiences

That there is no therapy against the coronavirus, the experts gathered online on 28 April to take stock of what we know so far about coronavirus treatments, within the consensus conference organized by Motore Sanità on its therapies. To date, there is no safe and effective drug against Covid-9, summed up Massimo Andreoni , director of the UOC Infectious Diseases at the Policlinico Tor Vergata in Rome: “We have many tested drugs, but the results obtained in vitro, in vivo or in humans cannot be considered definitive. All the trials on Covid – 19 suffer from some bias and not at the moment there are convincing and definitive answers on the subject “. The drugs used at the moment, added Francesco Menichetti , director of Uo Infectious Diseases Aou Pisana, I am medicines with other indications: “Against Covid – 19 so far no therapy has shown certain efficacy, we do not have sufficient evidence. In the absence of these, we proceed on an empirical basis, without the comfort that comes from studies with rigorous drawings and numbers “.

This does not mean that nothing promising exists , but rather, again, that reference is currently being made to a set of therapies on which there is no solid evidence: “We are not working and proceeding in honor of the principles of evidence medicine as we would in peacetime, because we are not in peacetime – commented Pierluigi Lopalco , epidemiologist of the University of Pisa and scientific coordinator of the Puglia Region task force – this does not mean that we are proceeding only in an anecdotal way , even in an emergency situation we can adopt methodologies to collect as much evidence that we have to treasure “. Waiting for the studies to respond better, not always easy to carry on in a situation like the current one. Thanks also to the support of the cards of the Aifa , which collect precisely evidence of efficacy and safety for treatments used against Covid – 19 and therapeutic guidelines. And taking into account that, alongside the doubts, on the therapies, but more properly on the management of the patient , clinical experience seems to have made some progress in recent months, experts shyly admit, for example regarding ventilation and oxygen therapy, use of heparins, anti-inflammatory or antibiotics against bacterial superinfections.

Doubts about antivirals

Within this context, in the absence of specific therapies, with drugs used off-label and borrowed from other indications, used compassionately or reserved for clinical trials, on some therapies begin to arrive some data that question their potential use, albeit in an undefined way. This is the case, for example, of remdesivir, a tested antiviral Also in Italy , which has been talked about for some time as a potential treatment against Covid – 19. In recent days, however, its potential in the fight against coronavirus has been partially reduced following the publication of a draft relating to the results of a trial conducted in China. The draft – refer from Guardian – would have been posted on the database of the clinical trials of the World Organization of healthcare, by mistake. These would have been results not yet reviewed, they had explained by WHO. Results that would not show benefits in using the drug against Covid – 19: neither as recovery time from illness nor as death rate (of the 14% in the group being treated compared to 13% of checks). And with side effects that would have led to stopping treatment for about 11% of patients.

The same pharmaceutical company that produced the drug, Gilead, also intervened on the case, in a Note had specified how the accidental leakage of the results of the study was vitiated by a “inappropriate study description” . And again: “The study ended early due to low enrollment and, consequently, was weakened in order to allow extrapolate meaningful conclusions. Therefore, the results of the study are inconclusive, although “ – it is still read in the note -” some trends in the data suggest a beneficial potential for remdesivir, especially among sick patients treated early “. At the moment, therefore, if remdesivir is effective or not, it is impossible to say for sure, some more clues will be possible from other ongoing studies, explained by the pharmaceutical company.

Because there are many ongoing studies on the drug: at least a dozen, looking in the databases of clinical trials. Some compare the drug to a placebo, others instead to other experimental treatments, such as lopinavir + ritonavir and interferon, others antivirals, or even against antimalarial chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. But, at least from some of these, the information that could be drawn is limited, some experts warn from the pages of Stat News , pointing the finger at the very nature of the experiments , which in some cases lack a control arm.

But we continue to hope for the antiviral . In fact, the announcement that arrives from the National Institues of Health is a few hours ago. of the first results of a clinical trial (randomized and double blind) which shows how remdesivir reduce the recovery time of the disease and the rate of mortality compared to placebo (respectively 11 days to 15, and 8% to 11, 6%). The results were welcomed with enthusiasm, to the point that according to the American press the Food and Drug Administration would already be considering a possible use in it as emergency drug .

Also for lopinavir + ritonavir we still know very little and indeed the news coming from the research is not always encouraging. Only last week, for example, were the results of one released study which, also in China, had tested the efficacy of lopinavir / ritonavir or umifenovir (an anti-flu marketed in Russia) on a small sample. The results showed that, compared to supportive therapy alone, there are no clinical benefits from the administration of drugs in mild and moderate Covid cases – 19, nor these have managed to shorten the times of negativeization of the infection. In addition, the researchers explain, patients treated with lopinavir / ritonavir worsened more than the others. The hypothesis put forward by the authors of the study is that perhaps greater doses of the drugs are needed to observe efficacy, even if even on this front we should proceed with extreme caution given the presence of side effects. However, it is not the first time that the potential linked to the use of lopinavir / ritonavir against Covid is being questioned – 19, which had not proven effective against serious forms of the disease. Even in this case, however, the ongoing studies are many.

Antimalarial drugs

Also on antimalarial drugs, such as hydroxychloroquine , which had so much ignited for example the enthusiasm of the American president to say, the line is that of caution . The current address, in Italy, allows its use at home and hospital level, but there is still no mention of a drug with proven safety and efficacy against Covid – 19. So much so that from AIFA, they recall: “Since the therapeutic use of hydroxychloroquine is entering clinical practice on the basis of incomplete evidence, a randomized trial evaluating its clinical efficacy is urgent “. As well as its use for prophylactic purposes must be reserved only to clinical trials, they continue from the agency. That the evidence is incomplete is also the experience that suggests it in some cases, as admitted during the Consensus conference for example Matteo Bassetti , Director of the Clinical Operative Unit of Infectious Diseases of the Policlinico San Martino Hospital in Genoa: “Compared to a month ago, when the enthusiasm for this drug was greater, we are now more reluctant to use it, if not within clinical protocols” . Even from overseas, the Food And Drugs Administration itself recommends its use only at hospital level or only in clinical trials, warning against side effects such as heart problems.