World

Atelier Emé pays homage to customers with Intimissimi gift cards

nj May 27, 2020
atelier-eme-pays-homage-to-customers-with-intimissimi-gift-cards

After many days of waiting, Atelier Emé has finally reopened its doors awakening the dreams of brides, guests and all those who wish to feel enchanting on the most special occasions.

Given the difficult time, and above all the trust shown by customers, the brand has decided to activate a special initiative. Until 18 June, those who purchase a wedding dress or party (dress or suit) signed Atelier Emé will receive a gift card that they can use within Intimissimi stores throughout Italy .

Browse gallery

Customers who purchase the white dress will receive two gift cards, respectively worth 200 euros (for a total of 400 euro) , those who instead buy a garment from the Party line will receive one from 200 euro. The vouchers, which can be spent until 11 / 05 / 2023 , will be valid on the entire Intimissimi collection and may can also be used in multiple tranches. A nice opportunity to complete the look with splendid sets, nightwear garments and much more.

READ ALSO

Euridice Axen, her most beautiful looks

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton's secrets for hiding lingerie

nj

Related Articles

May 18, 2020
5

Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trends in 2020 to 2026 |IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS

March 30, 2020
8

Heavy Duty Storage Rack Market to Expecting Huge Growth by 2020-2025 | Profiling Key Players- ARACKING & SHELVING SOLUTIONS, Dexion, Global Furniture Group, Global Industrial

Plastic Tooth Market
April 8, 2020
3

Analysis on Veterinary Examination Lamps Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026 BHN Special Material, Hunan Jinlianxing Special Materials, Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals

March 17, 2020
15

Feminine Hygeine Wash Market Analysis 2020 – The Boots Company, Lactacyd, Oriflame Cosmetics, Healthy Hoohoo

Close