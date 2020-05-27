Atelier Emé pays homage to customers with Intimissimi gift cards

After many days of waiting, Atelier Emé has finally reopened its doors awakening the dreams of brides, guests and all those who wish to feel enchanting on the most special occasions.

Given the difficult time, and above all the trust shown by customers, the brand has decided to activate a special initiative. Until 18 June, those who purchase a wedding dress or party (dress or suit) signed Atelier Emé will receive a gift card that they can use within Intimissimi stores throughout Italy .

Customers who purchase the white dress will receive two gift cards, respectively worth 200 euros (for a total of 400 euro) , those who instead buy a garment from the Party line will receive one from 200 euro. The vouchers, which can be spent until 11 / 05 / 2023 , will be valid on the entire Intimissimi collection and may can also be used in multiple tranches. A nice opportunity to complete the look with splendid sets, nightwear garments and much more.

