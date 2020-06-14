atlanta,-agents-shoot-an-african-american:-new-vibrant-protests

The fire of the anti-racist protest continues to shake the United States. In the night, in fact, rivers of protesters are back to fill streets and squares following the killing of an African American by law enforcement: the video shock arrives from Atlanta , where two agents tried to arrest the 27 enne Rayshard Brooks who, according to the reconstruction, was sleeping in the middle of a parking lot.

Something though went wrong , triggering a scuffle: Brooks – as documented by the images – tried to escape with a taser stolen from the two agents, who pulled out the gun making fire . Three shots in rapid succession that hit the boy in the back, killing him: «Don't it was a justified use of force, “said mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

From what is learned from U.S. reports, Atlanta Police Chief, Erika Shields , has already resigned his resignation , the agent Garrett Rolfe , who fired the lethal shots, was fired, and his colleague Devin Bronsan , involved in the case, was transferred to the job office. And as the investigation continues, thousands of protesters took to the street again to protest.

The cry “Black Lives Matter” then return to get up strong , especially to Atlanta : protests largely peaceful , but the clashes , with fast-food and cars set on fire and – according to CNN – at least 36 arrests. The culmination of violence, with firecrackers and broken glass , apparently staged right in front of the chain restaurant Wendy's , out of which Brooks was killed .

