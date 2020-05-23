auburn-hair:-all-the-shades-to-try-in-phase-2

It is time to look forward, to set new energies in motion. Even in the hair. And there is no like copper, a warm and bright color, capable of communicating this ferment: “I think that the hair faded on the coppery gives a sense of novelty, of summer and therefore of freshness. And given the quarantine that we have just left behind, it can only be the best color choice to start again “, explains Eleonora Caruso, Top Technician of TONI & GUY Torino Guala .

IS ​​IT AN EASY SHADING THAT CAN ALSO BE OBTAINED WITH THE DO-IT-YOURSELF?

«No, these are colors that must be mixed correctly otherwise they will create unwanted nuances; it is not enough to take the canned coloring at the supermarket, copper must be made to measure.

It is a beautiful but difficult color to wear, if I think of a person with olive skin the copper will accentuate the tiredness features . It is a color that adapts very well, for example, to those with light hair, with freckles and green eyes “.

BECOME «RED» BEFORE SUMMER IS NOT UNUSUAL?

«It may be unusual to request it as it is a color that drains a lot but at the same time it is a color that gives strength, women need novelty and copper it gives news “.

MORE POWERFUL THAN A BLOND, MORE SENSUAL THAN A BRIGHT BROWN

“It has a much more illuminating power if the color is spot on to that person obviously, certainly will not go unnoticed enhancing the facial features of the same”.

ALL COPPERED SHADES TO BE ASKED IN THE SALON

«In the living room we can obtain various shades of copper: stronger copper shades tending to orange , more fished with pink inside, or more natural coppery with brown inside. Based on the quantity of copper and the mixture of copper with brown or pink, we can create more pastel shades, very bright or more natural. You can start from any base, of course for those with an already clear hair you will have to be very careful so that a copper pier is not lit – “fired”, for the dark bases, from blacks to browns, there are no problems you go to lighten a little and create the type of copper customized on the customer “.

