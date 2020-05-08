audi-we-generation-restarts-with-the-third-edition

Despite the difficult and uncertain moment we are going through, Audi does not stop believing in young people and in the possibility of building a better future thanks to the culture of innovation. That's why it starts again Audi We Generation , the project, in collaboration with H-FARM, dedicated to new talents .

Audi and H-FARM are together again for the third edition with the aim of promoting the contamination of the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Among the over 300 applications arrived, the 5 protagonists of the new adventure have been selected . The theme of the new commitment is the beauty , in its different forms and perceptions, to discover it even when it is not evident in a new idea or in a reality seen with other eyes or from a different perspective. Once again all the tools that technology offers will be used, in a unique combination of digital and analog world, of distance and presence, of vision and concreteness.

Mentor of the new group of students is Tudor Laurini, aka Klaus , content creator and music producer who has made social its ecosystem, creating a privileged communication channel with its generation. He will guide the 5 protagonists in search of answers to their questions and among the new realities that the young generation will find along its way.

A project, that of the house of the four rings that has allowed young talents to connect to the world with many and varied occasions. During their training, the children have created an unprecedented storytelling, including one-to-one meetings, attendance at national events and participation in international events. By interacting in first person with realities and characters who have made their mission of the future, the students have become narrators of their generation, interpreting the experience with the communication codes typical of their language (post, stories, live). The result is a multifaceted photograph of the contemporary, multifaceted and multifaceted, made up of images and messages with a high emotional impact.

In addition to the essential events at the H-FARM headquarters in Roncade with Futureshots 2019 and Tech It Easy, Audi We Generation was then the protagonist of the Wired Next Fest , the most important Italian festival dedicated to the culture of innovation in which the children have conversed with the public to explore the topic of data sharing and shared We Generation storytelling.

At the Trento Sports Festival, on the occasion of the delivery of the Audi fleet to the athletes of the Italian Winter Sports Federation, met Federica Brignone and Michela Moioli, young ski and snowboard cross champions respectively, to understand what impact technology and social networks have on the world of the white circus. Another piece of this path, the Club2Club of Turin, the main electronic music festival of which Audi is a sponsor. Here the boys met with international artists and professionals from the world of live entertainment, to better decode the language of music and the aggregating and intergenerational power it holds.

A path full of ideas for personal and professional growth which, within the partnership between H-FARM and Audi, has led to the provision of scholarships and an internship program has been activated for BA students in Digital Management of H-FARM. For some, an internship path within the Audi Brand has materialized, to deepen Brand strategies and identity, developing an ad hoc project.

