aurora-ramazzotti,-between-father-eros-and-mother-michelle:-“art,-which-flows-through-my-veins”

He called it “day of memories”, but for Aurora Ramazzotti it was an opportunity to tell the present through the past. «The way, the world in which we are raised defines our essence without exception. A child much loved by a surgeon dad can become an architect but will always bear the sign of the passion of those who forged it “, began the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker, turning away Instagram to those who “in this country still do not seem to understand how natural the transmission of art from a parent to a child is.”

«Many frolic in fear of failure due to an important professional / artistic heritage behind them and beyond. They fear to do someone wrong, they look for other ways and sometimes they don't even try because the facts speak for themselves “, continued Ramazzotti, trying – without ever mentioning them directly – to face the accusations of those who consider her registered mail. The girl, of her passions, has never made a mystery. And, as soon as she was able, she tried to follow mom Michelle's way, landing to a group, Sky, who chose her again, most recently as a correspondent from Every morning.

“It is not so difficult to understand that you can even try to follow in the footsteps of your parents for the same reason”, he continued, publishing a video of herself as a child intent on listening to dad Eros on drums. «This video is beautiful because it tells a story: that of a happy and unaware of her privilege. art is normal, it flows through her veins and she has always breathed it, she knows nothing else. She does not know that life will bring her back, through side streets, right where she was raised. But if there is one thing for sure it is this: the passion of his parents will be his forever. And somehow it is already engraved in its destiny ». “

I hope that one day people will understand and see how much effort you have made (and alas you still do) to make all your dreams come true. The certain surname helps, but the cazzimma either you have it or you don't have it, and you my friend you have a lot “, replied Sara Daniele, a friend of all time.

